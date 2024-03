Five former Arkansas Razorbacks participated at the NFL Combine over the weekend and a few likely did enough to move themselves up the list of prospects for some teams ahead of April's NFL Draft. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern, defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, center Beaux Limmer, guard Brady Latham and kicker Cam Little all performed at the combine. Below are results, quotes, video and more from each player's performance:

Dwight McGlothern - Cornerback

McGlothern finished the 2023-24 season as the second-highest graded defender in the country according to Pro Football Focus (91.3). The 6-foot-2, 188-pound senior recorded 20 total tackles, nine passes defended and three interceptions. In his career, McGlothern racked up 96 total tackles, four forced fumbles, 31 passes defended and eight interceptions. "Ball-hawking cornerback with the eyes, instincts and ball skills to flip the field against careless quarterbacks," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said. "McGlothern can press a little bit and handle some man coverage. However, he might be at his best in zone coverages, where he can scan the field and play chess with the route combinations and quarterbacks. He overlaps coverage areas to make plays on the football and has Cover 3 cornerback written all over him. McGlothern is passive as a run defender, which will slide him down the board for some teams. Long speed questions will need to be answered, but the skills are there to label him a Day 3 prospect with upside."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcmthbnNhcyBDQiBEd2lnaHQgTWNHbG90aGVybiBydW5zIGEgNC40 NyA0MC15YXJkIGRhc2ggYXQgdGhlIE5GTCBjb21iaW5lLjxicj48YnI+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Id1pzVExtRUh1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vSHdac1RMbUVIdTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBvbiBSaXZh bHMgfCBIYXdnQmVhdC5jb20gKEBBcmthbnNhc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BcmthbnNhc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTc2 MzY4MTY4MDMzMjU4MzI3NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAx LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ed2lnaHQgTWNHbG90aGVybiBCYWNrcGVkYWwgYW5kIEJyZWFrPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTENvbWJpbmU/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkxDb21iaW5l PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMnJsT3dZbWdjVyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJybE93WW1nY1c8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2Fsa1RoZU1v Y2sgKEBXYWxrVGhlTW9jaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9XYWxrVGhlTW9jay9zdGF0dXMvMTc2MzY4MDYxMTA5MTMwNDkwOD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QdXQgb24gYSBzaG93IOKtkO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL251ZGllbWNnbG90aGVybj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AbnVkaWVtY2dsb3RoZXJuPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7ogPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTENvbWJpbmU/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkxDb21iaW5lPC9hPiBv biA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25mbG5ldHdvcms/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG5mbG5ldHdvcms8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby85dFZPSmJuU3JBIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOXRWT0pi blNyQTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBSYXpvcmJhY2sgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc2MzcwODk5NDI5MDMyMzc4Nj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Trajan Jeffcoat - Defensive End

At Arkansas, Trajan Jeffcoat totaled 16 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. During his five-year collegiate career, he made 98 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks. "Can play the edge as a 4-3 end or a 3-4 outside linebacker," Zierlein said. "Jeffcoat has the size and length to set NFL edges, but lacks the shed quickness and instincts to rack up solo tackles. He plays with a solid motor from the first snap to the last and effort won’t be a problem with him. He’s fairly explosive off the snap but he’s rarely able to bend and elude the tackle’s punch. He tries to win the rush with power too frequently as a rusher. Jeffcoat needs to focus on polishing his hand usage and counters that flash from time to time. He possesses decent traits but has a limited ceiling."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IG1hbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Qx dHJlZXRvcD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARDF0cmVldG9wPC9hPiB3 YXMgTU9WSU7igJkg8J+SqDxicj48YnI+8J+TuiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkZMQ29tYmluZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05GTENvbWJpbmU8L2E+IG9uIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbmZsbmV0d29yaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbmZsbmV0d29yazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1hZOUp3SXVRV2ciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YWTlKd0l1UVdnPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIFJhem9yYmFjayBGb290YmFsbCAoQFJh em9yYmFja0ZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9y YmFja0ZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzYzMzI4NDM0OTk2OTEyNTAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9ORkxDb21iaW5lP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jTkZMQ29tYmluZTwvYT4ga2V5IG1lYXN1cmVtZW50cyB0aHJlYWQuLi48 YnI+PGJyPjM3LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvQXJrYW5zYXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNBcmthbnNhczwvYT4gREUgVHJhamFuIEplZmZjb2F0PGJyPjxicj5IZWln aHQ6IDYtMyA3Lzg8YnI+V2VpZ2h0OiAyNjY8YnI+QXJtOiAzMi43NTxicj5I YW5kOiAxMC4xMjxicj5XaW5nc3BhbjogNzkuNTA8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaGFy bGVzIFJvYmluc29uIChAQ2hhcmxlc1JvYmluc29uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NoYXJsZXNSb2JpbnNvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTc2MzI3 NzU5NzIzMDY4NjI0OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAy OSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Beaux Limmer - Center

Limmer joined the Razorbacks in 2019, and started 41 games in an Arkansas uniform at guard and center. Last season, he posted a PFF grade of 74.5, which ranked 21st in the country at center. At 6-foot-5, 307-pounds, Limmer is a versatile offensive lineman who likely projects as a guard in the NFL. "Brings center/guard flexibility and a wealth of starting experience in the challenging SEC," Zierlein said. "He has decent upper-body strength and good lower-body flexibility to provide leverage, but he could use additional mass on his frame. His clear eyes and accurate block entries give him early leads in the initial phase as a run blocker, and he maintains active feet to stay connected to his blocks over the first and second level. His tendency to lean and sit heavily on his feet has created problems mirroring rushers at both guard and center, and that is likely to continue for him as a pro. Limmer's run blocking should create an NFL opportunity at center, but the pass protection must improve."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcmthbnNhcyBjZW50ZXIgQmVhdXggTGltbWVy4oCZcyA0MC15YXJk IGRhc2ggYXQgdGhlIE5GTCBDb21iaW5lLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1ZqVFk3YVZ1Q0YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WalRZN2FWdUNGPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIG9uIFJpdmFscyB8IEhhd2dCZWF0LmNv bSAoQEFya2Fuc2FzUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0Fya2Fuc2FzUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzY0Mzg2MzQ3NjMwOTE5ODA4 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gcm9tIGdyb3dpbmcgdXAgd2F0Y2hpbmcgdGhlIGNvbWJpbmUgdG8g cGFydGljaXBhdGluZyBpbiBpdCDwn5KqPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTENvbWJpbmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkxDb21iaW5lPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmVhdXhfa25vd3NfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBiZWF1eF9rbm93c188L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9VUWpEbUhmbEpJIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVVFqRG1IZmxKSTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBSYXpvcmJhY2sgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBSYXpv cmJhY2tGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJh Y2tGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc2Mzk3Mjg5NDIwMjE4Nzc5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Brady Latham - Guard

2023 was a stepback for Latham, who finished with a 64.7 PFF grade in 754 snaps for the Razorbacks. A 46-game starter for Arkansas, Latham struggled with penalty issues and pass protection last season and will need a good combine to separate himself from the lower half of guard prospects. "Team leader with loads of football in his background," Zierlein said. "Latham is a scrappy run blocker who stays connected to blocks with grip strength more than core strength. He works well with his center or tackle on double-teams and can strain to neutralize as a base blocker. He ends up on the ground too often and can be pulled off balance due to his leaning. He plays with enough anchor and technique to hang on in pass protection but is slow reacting to twists and movements across his face. Latham is an average talent with below-average traits who has a shot at fighting for a back-end roster spot as a guard."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UdXJuaW5nIGRyZWFtcyBpbnRvIHJlYWxpdHk8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkZMQ29tYmluZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05GTENvbWJpbmU8L2E+IHggPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFkeUxhdGhhbTYyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCcmFkeUxhdGhhbTYyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vN0xHYjZJdHg2QiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzdMR2I2 SXR4NkI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgUmF6b3JiYWNrIEZvb3Ri YWxsIChAUmF6b3JiYWNrRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vUmF6b3JiYWNrRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjM5NzY5MDY0NjA3ODMwNDE/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Cam Little - Kicker

Only the best kickers in college football are worthy of an NFL Draft selection, and Little fits right in the mold for that honor. A member of the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, Little finished his Arkansas career 53-for-64 on field goals (82.8%) and a perfect 129-129 on extra points. His 89 points last season cracked the single season Top 10 for a Razorback, and he finished 4-for-5 on field goals 50+ yards out. According to NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper's latest rankings, Little is the best kicker prospect in the country and could see himself selected in the later rounds of the draft. "Little generates good velocity into the ball and hits it with consistency," Zierlein said. "He will leave some kicks out to the right on misses, but you won't see dead pulls. He has the leg strength for the league and just needs to become more automatic on kicks from 40-49 yards out."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgYmlnZ2VzdCBsZWcgb24gdGhlIGJpZ2dlc3Qgc3RhZ2Ug8J+k qTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ORkxDb21i aW5lP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkZMQ29t YmluZTwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhbWVy b25nbGl0dGxlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjYW1lcm9uZ2xpdHRs ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2g3UjJXVENqdHUiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oN1IyV1RDanR1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFya2Fuc2Fz IFJhem9yYmFjayBGb290YmFsbCAoQFJhem9yYmFja0ZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzYzOTgx Mzk4NjYxMDEzNTgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDIsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW0gTGl0dGxlIGZyb20gNu+4j+KDozDvuI/ig6MhIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zdTFJVjdIWExaIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vc3Ux SVY3SFhMWjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBvbiBSaXZhbHMgfCBI YXdnQmVhdC5jb20gKEBBcmthbnNhc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BcmthbnNhc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTc2NDQ0MDg0 Njk4NjgwNTMwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCA0LCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Full combine results for former Razorbacks: