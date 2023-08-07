The Arkansas football team completed its fourth practice of fall camp Monday morning and a topic of discussion was once again the secondary.

The Razorbacks added five transfers in the defensive backfield over the offseason — Baylor defensive backs Alfahiym Walcott and Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson, Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary, TCU cornerback Kee'yon Stewart and Western Kentucky safety AJ Brathwaite Jr.

First-year secondary coach Deron Wilson spoke on the new additions and said Singletary has caught his eye early on.

"Jaheim Singletary, has been really impressive these first four days," Wilson said. "Getting the defense down, flying around and communicating with the rest of the guys."

The former five-star prospect redshirted during his freshman season at Georgia. He played in three games but did not record any statistics. After arriving during the summer, Singletary had a lot of ground to make up and he's done well so far.

"We tell him to continue to learn the defense and communicate," Wilson said. "He’s a guy, I say he’s been impressive. To get on the field, keep doing what he’s doing, getting better. Keep on elevating, right? Cause if you’re not getting better you’re getting worse. And over these first four days he has been getting better every day."

A pair of returning starters are Dwight McGlothern and Hudson Clark, who also had good things to say about Singletary.

"Jaheim out there, whenever he comes in and gets the reps, he goes hard," McGlothern said. "I’ll be looking at him sometimes and I’ll be like ‘Man, that young dude right there, he can move.’ He makes me go harder at practice in a way. Having them two is a great thing and you will see them on the field."