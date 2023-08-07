How Arkansas transfer defensive backs are faring so far
The Arkansas football team completed its fourth practice of fall camp Monday morning and a topic of discussion was once again the secondary.
The Razorbacks added five transfers in the defensive backfield over the offseason — Baylor defensive backs Alfahiym Walcott and Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson, Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary, TCU cornerback Kee'yon Stewart and Western Kentucky safety AJ Brathwaite Jr.
First-year secondary coach Deron Wilson spoke on the new additions and said Singletary has caught his eye early on.
"Jaheim Singletary, has been really impressive these first four days," Wilson said. "Getting the defense down, flying around and communicating with the rest of the guys."
The former five-star prospect redshirted during his freshman season at Georgia. He played in three games but did not record any statistics. After arriving during the summer, Singletary had a lot of ground to make up and he's done well so far.
"We tell him to continue to learn the defense and communicate," Wilson said. "He’s a guy, I say he’s been impressive. To get on the field, keep doing what he’s doing, getting better. Keep on elevating, right? Cause if you’re not getting better you’re getting worse. And over these first four days he has been getting better every day."
A pair of returning starters are Dwight McGlothern and Hudson Clark, who also had good things to say about Singletary.
"Jaheim out there, whenever he comes in and gets the reps, he goes hard," McGlothern said. "I’ll be looking at him sometimes and I’ll be like ‘Man, that young dude right there, he can move.’ He makes me go harder at practice in a way. Having them two is a great thing and you will see them on the field."
Stewart is another quality addition to the defensive back room. He brings multiple years of experience from a TCU team that made the College Football Playoff in 2022. In four years with the Horned Frogs, Stewart totaled 46 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one interception.
"I just know that he’s going to have to be on the field," McGlothern said of Stewart. "He can play. I know he will make our secondary better, even better than it is right now."
Brathwaite is another transfer that has years of experience under his belt. At Western Kentucky, the 6-foot-0 defensive back recorded 99 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. During a 2021 Conference USA Honorable Mention season, he made 64 tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception.
"Both of those guys, Kee’yon and AJ, bring something to the table with" Wilson said. "AJ started at the last school he was at. With that being said, they bring veteran leadership and game experience. You can be a good player, but you still make mistakes.
"Now those mistakes, when you’re older, you’re like, ‘Oh, I remember that play from last year.’ So they definitely bring some veteran mentality and snaps being played to our defensive backfield."
Arguably the best defensive back pickup during the offseason was Alfahiym Walcott. At Baylor, the 6-foot-2 safety compiled 115 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four interceptions. His most productive season came in 2022, when he finished with 82 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.
"Another impressive guy," Wilson said. "You can tell he’s played a lot of snaps before. When he communicates he’s loud. He’s confident. He flies around. He’s a hitter. He can cover. Walcott, Al, he’s a great addition. Glad to have him back."
The final portal addition was "Snaxx" Johnson, another transfer from Baylor. The 5-foot-11 cornerback played sparingly his first two seasons with the Bears before starting in 12 last year. He registered 16 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in 2022.
Don't let those stats fool you, though. Johnson is a physical defender who hates to lose.
"He wants to win everything," McGlothern said. "Me and Snaxx battle. We go to each other, and we're like, 'I'm not giving up this.' And he'll be like, 'I'm not giving up this, either.' It's competing with each other and making sure we come out on top of everything."
A major takeaway through four practices at fall camp is the energy and competitiveness the transfer defensive backs bring.
"I just saw energy," McGlothern said of practice. "I just saw some dudes willing to play and go out there and bust their butts. They want to get out there and they want to make their name. They want to go to the next level, and I feel like that’s what we need in our room."
The new faces will have to keep bringing that energy though, as 21 practices remain in fall camp ahead of Arkansas' season opener on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.