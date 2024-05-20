How Arkansas transfer newcomers performed during regular season
The No. 5 Arkansas baseball team's (43-12, 20-10 SEC) regular season officially came to a close on Saturday, and the Razorbacks are yet again in position to make a deep postseason run thanks to the contributions of transfer newcomers.
Head coach Dave Van Horn recruited one of the top transfer portal classes in the nation last offseason and all eight players made an impact in the Diamond Hogs' SEC West championship-winning campaign.
With the SEC and NCAA Tournaments on the horizon, HawgBeat takes a look at how each transfer performed throughout the regular season:
Wehiwa Aloy - Shortstop
2023 Stats (Sacramento State): .376/.427/.662, 88 hits, 15 doubles, 5 triples, 14 home runs, 46 RBIs
2024 Stats: .276/.368/.495, 59 hits, 8 doubles, 13 home runs, 54 RBIs
Expectations were high for Aloy after his Freshman All-American season at Sacramento State. Although he may not have hit for a scorching average during his sophomore campaign, he more than made up for it with his team-leading home runs and RBIs.
Pairing alongside that is Aloy's defense, which was a cause for concern after the shortstop racked up 17 errors a year ago. That number has fallen drastically to six errors this season, good for a .959 fielding percentage.
The upcoming postseason won't be the last time Arkansas fans watch Aloy, as he still has an extra year of eligibility before he is draft-eligible.
Best Game (vs. Mississippi State, May 11): 3-for-5, 2 doubles
Jared Sprague-Lott - Third Baseman
2023 Stats (Richmond): .314/.440/.582, 61 hits, 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 43 RBIs
2024 Stats: .295/.439/.486, 43 hits, 7 doubles, 7 home runs, 23 RBIs
Penciled in as a utility man before the season, Sprague-Lott earned an early opportunity at third base while fellow infielder Peyton Stovall recovered from his foot injury in the dugout. He took full advantage and has been one of Arkansas' most consistent hitters.
Much like Aloy, Sprague-Lott's defense has also taken a major jump from his time at Richmond. After making 15 errors a season ago, Sprague-Lott cut that number in half to seven while making some electrifying plays to add the cherry on top.
Best Game (vs. Mississippi State, May 10): 3-for-4, RBI, home run
Hudson White - Catcher
2023 Stats (Texas Tech): .294/.395/.547, 50 hits, 10 doubles, 11 home runs, 49 RBIs
2024 Stats: .288/.383/.489, 40 hits, 10 doubles, 6 home runs, 26 RBIs
Boy, did Arkansas need an offensive catcher in a big way after last season. White hasn't always been the most productive hitter, but he's raked the last few weekends.
"He’s been hot," Van Horn said on Friday. "He’s been hot for about a month it seems like, three weeks for sure. It’s good to have that bat, because we definitely needed it."
Since the start of the Florida series on April 26, White has hit for a .400 batting average with 14 RBIs, two doubles and five home runs. The catcher has only made two errors all season with three passed balls.
Best Game (vs. Mississippi State, May 10): 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, home run
Ty Wilmsmeyer - Center Fielder
2023 Stats (Missouri): .311/.380/.482, 60 hits, 10 doubles, triple, seven home runs, 25 RBIs
2024 Stats: .196/.295/.234, 21 hits, double, home run, 12 RBIs
It's safe to say that this hasn't been the season Wilmsmeyer or fans hoped for, as his level of production has taken a major step back after being one of Missouri's top batters a year ago.
Van Horn has spot-started Wilmsmeyer in the latter half of the season for defensive purposes because of his elite speed, but the offense has yet to consistently catch up. There may be some hope for a turnaround, though, as Wilmsmeyer finished 3-for-7 at the plate against Texas A&M to close the regular season.
"He did a really good job for us," Van Horn said on Thursday. "He got on base with a single and a really, really nice bunt. And then obviously the first baseman made an error. Looked like that was going to cost them.
"Got a base hit after that and had runners on first and third, and didn’t get him in there. But had a chance to. He set up some innings for us. I believe it does. I’ve been starting him a lot in center fielder when (Hagen) Smith is on the mound and really try to play a little bit more defense there."
Best Game (vs. James Madison, Feb. 17): 3-for-5, 5 RBIs, home run
Ross Lovich - Outfielder
2023 Stats (Missouri): .306/.383/.541, 30 hits, 9 doubles, triple, 4 home runs, 20 RBIs
2024 Stats: .287/.414/.438, 23 hits, 4 doubles, triple, 2 home runs, 16 RBIs
A fellow Missouri transfer like Wilmsmeyer, Lovich was viewed as a backup corner outfielder entering the season and has filled that role for the majority of his time in Fayetteville.
The bat has had its moments, but defensive mishaps have prevented the Kansas native from more playing time.
Best Game (vs. Missouri, March 16): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, triple
Jack Wagner - First Baseman
2023 Stats (Tarleton State): .337/.451/.692, 58 hits, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 15 home runs, 56 RBIs
2024 Stats: .267/.357/.511, 12 hits, 2 doubles, 3 home runs, 11 RBIs
Wagner has found himself in no man's land in the rotation for position players this season. One of the top power bats in the portal, Wagner has failed to replicate his success in limited at-bats throughout the year.
The first baseman has been primarily used as a designated hitter in 18 game appearances, and he has made two errors in his little time on the field.
Best Game (vs. San Jose St., April 10): 2-for-4, BB, RBI, home run
Mason Molina - Pitcher
2023 Stats (Texas Tech): 6-2 W/L, 3.67 ERA, 83.1 IP, 108 K, 35 BB, 63 H, 34 ER
2024 Stats: 4-2 W/L, 4.19 ERA, 53.2 IP, 74 K, 32 BB, 36 H, 25 ER
After only allowing eight earned runs with three double-digit strikeout performances across his first six starts of the season, Molina has given up 17 earned runs in his seven most recent starts on the mound.
That resulted in a move to the bullpen for the left-hander, and he made the most of it in his first relief opportunity with three scoreless frames to close out Arkansas' final win of the regular season against red-hot Texas A&M on Friday.
"I thought he did a great job," Van Horn said on Friday. "He came in in a tough situation and got us through the inning. And then obviously came out in the eighth inning and all of a sudden we got him a three-run lead and he came out and got through that eighth. In the ninth he obviously starts out and he goes 3-0 on the hitter and he throws three fastballs for strikes and strikes him out looking.
"It was great. It was great to see him pitch like that. I just saw a lot of relief in his face. I know he feels great about it and we feel great about what he saw. I mean his velocity was up and he looked really good out there. It was big for our team."
If the Hogs want to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, they'll need Molina to get back to what made him successful with his high-punchout capability.
Best Game (vs. Michigan, Feb. 25): 5.0 IP, 10 K, B, 0 H, 0 ER
Stone Hewlett - Pitcher
2023 Stats (Kansas): 0-5 W/L, 4.68 ERA, 42.1 IP, 42 K, 13 BB, 43 H, 22 ER
2024 Stats: 1-0 W/L, 3.55 ERA, 12.2 IP, 22 SO, 8 BB, 5 H, 5 ER
Hewlett has been a surprise specialist reliever for the Razorbacks this season, especially against lefties. His wipeout offspeed has proven to be difficult for opposing hitters to figure out, and that's resulted in four saves against quality competition.
Very rarely does Hewlett stay on the mound for more than a couple of batters, as he's only completed a full inning or more six times. The ERA doesn't scream elite by any stretch, but it's a bit skewed because of a couple of outlier outings — including his most recent three-run, one-out appearance against Texas A&M on Saturday.
Best Game (vs. San Jose State, April 9): 1.2 IP, 2 K, 0 H, 0 ER