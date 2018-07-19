HawgBeat's All-SEC Ballot and Predicted Order of Finish
Each year, journalists attending SEC Media Days are asked to vote for preseason All-SEC teams and give their predicted order of finish for each division. Here is a look at the ballot for HawgBeat’s Andrew Hutchinson, as well as explanations for his picks…
Predicted Order of Finish
SEC West
1. Alabama: Until Nick Saban retires, I will continue to pick the Crimson Tide to win the SEC West.
2. Auburn: Jarrett Stidham should be even better in his second season with the Tigers.
3. Mississippi State: I’d like the Bulldogs even more if Dan Mullen was still in Starkville, but he leaves behind a loaded team led by Nick Fitzgerald and a strong defensive line.
4. Texas A&M: After going back and forth between the Aggies and LSU for the fourth spot, I settled on Texas A&M because I like Jimbo Fisher more than Ed Orgeron.
5. LSU: See above. Plus the game between the two schools is in College Station this year.
6. Arkansas: It will be rough in Chad Morris’ first season in Fayetteville, but the schedule sets up nicely. In addition to a navigable non-conference slate, the Razorbacks get Vanderbilt from the East and Ole Miss at home (War Memorial Stadium).
7. Ole Miss: The battle for last place could come down to the Oct. 13 game in Little Rock and I give Arkansas the edge in that game.
