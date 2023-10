The NBA has completed its preseason schedule, and there were many former Arkansas basketball players that received playing time ahead of the 2023-24 season that starts on Tuesday.

Twelve Pro Hogs saw action for their respective teams, including Anthony Black (Orlando Magic), Nick Smith Jr. (Charlotte Hornets), Jordan Walsh (Boston Celtics), Ricky Council IV (Philadelphia 76ers), Moses Moody (Golden State Warriors), Stanley Umude (Detroit Pistons), Au'Diese Toney (Denver Nuggets), Jaylin Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder), Isaiah Joe (Oklahoma City Thunder), Daniel Gafford (Washington Wizards), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) and Patrick Beverley (Philadelphia 76ers).

One player in particular that stood out was Umude, who earned himself a two-way contract from the Detroit Pistons after spending the majority of last season with their G-League team, the Motor City Cruise.

There wasn't good news for everyone, however, as Council was waived from the Philadelphia 76ers following their 120-106 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the preseason finale. The Denver Nuggets also made the decision to waive Toney after he appeared in two preseason games.

Here is how each former Razorback performed during NBA preseason action...