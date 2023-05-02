The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (33-11) will take on the Lipscomb Bison (23-21) in the Razorbacks’ final midweek regular season game of the season on Tuesday evening at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Razorbacks went 3-1 last week, sweeping Texas A&M at home and falling in Springfield, Missouri, 8-4 to Missouri State in Arkansas’ lone midweek road game of the season.

The Bison went 2-2 last week, falling 9-3 in a midweek game at Evansville and taking two games of a weekend series at Eastern Kentucky.

Freshman left-hander Parker Coil will be on the mound to make his third start of the season for Arkansas and first since March 14 against UNLV. Coil came out of the bullpen Saturday against Texas A&M and threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one.

“[We’re] just let him go an inning or two," head coach Dave Van Horn said. "Just to let him start. He needs to start. I mean, then after that, I’m not going to say it’s going to be scripted, but almost. Like an inning, two innings. Number of pitches. We’ve just got to do the best we can."

The Bison will start junior left-hander Michael Dunkelberger, who will he make his ninth start of the season. Dunkelberger has a record of 2-6 with a 6.35 ERA this season. He has allowed 27 runs on 37 hits and struck out 35 while walking 14 in 34 innings pitched.

According to Van Horn, the Lipscomb game was the last game scheduled for Arkansas' 2023 slate.

“We didn’t schedule it until this past fall,” Van Horn said. “We were kind of looking for the right date. We wanted to go as late as we could. Then we just started scrambling on who we were gonna play. We put it out there, we started making some calls and it worked out for them, because they’re done with school”.

As a reminder, Tuesday's game WILL NOT be televised. HawgBeat will provide a live scoreboard story during the game, as well as live updates, stats, commentary and much more on The Trough premium message board.

You can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below: