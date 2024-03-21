The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (17-2, 3-0) are on top of the SEC West standings after sweeping Missouri last week, but will face stiffer competition in their first true road battle at the No. 23 Auburn Tigers (14-6, 0-3 SEC) this weekend.

Led by ninth-year head coach Butch Thompson, the Tigers were swept by No. 8 Vanderbilt to start conference play last weekend, but they bounced back with a midweek victory over South Alabama. Last season, Auburn finished with a 34-23-1 (17-13 SEC) overall record after it was eliminated during the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

WATCH/LISTEN: Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Arkansas at Auburn series preview

"They’ve a very offensive team," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Tuesday. "They hit home runs. They can score. Their lineup’s deep. … It’s hard to judge anything really this early in SEC play. You have a bad weekend, a bad day or two, and your numbers don’t look right. They’ll even up. Vanderbilt is tough at home, playing on that turf, no foul territory. It’s a totally different environment. It’s just a different game.

"Auburn’s really good at home. You look at their home record. They’ve done a nice job over there with their, I guess, accommodations for fans. Now you can go around right field and they’ve built another section, almost in center field, right-center. It can be loud there now. They get after you pretty good. So we’re going to have to pitch and field again so we don’t give up big innings, because those guys can score."

Arkansas is coming off another strong week after outscoring Missouri 23-1 in three games. While the offense did its job, the Razorbacks' three starting pitchers — Hagen Smith, Brady Tygart and Mason Molina — shined with a combined 16.0 IP, four hits, zero earned runs, eight walks and 27 strikeouts. Despite the series being a Thursday-Friday-Saturday format, Van Horn said he doesn't anticipate any changes to the starters' routine.

"One less day, the weather looks good Thursday, Friday doesn’t look very good, Saturday looks a little better," Van Horn said. "Just unless we ran into some super cold weather or something. But that’s one reason we let the guys go a little longer this weekend pitch count wise, just continually building it up so they can go 90-100 if they need to. Just because it’s one day shorter, we don’t feel like it’s going to be an issue unless they tell us they’re tired or they’re not feeling right."

Arkansas holds a 54-49 all-time series lead against Auburn, including a 39-23 advantage in the Van Horn era. The Hogs have won five consecutive weekend series against Tigers, as well as seven of the last eight weekend series.

Should Arkansas sweep this weekend at Auburn, it will mark its first 6-0 start in SEC play since 2009. The Razorbacks began their 2009 campaign with an 8-0 mark in conference play, including consecutive sweeps of Florida and Auburn.

Thursday's matchup between the Razorbacks and Tigers will feature an ace-on-ace battle between LHP Hagen Smith and RHP Conner McBride. Against Missouri, Smith tossed six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts, one walk and two hits. McBride's last appearance came against Troy on March 12, when he threw five innings of one-run ball.

