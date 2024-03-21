How to Watch: Arkansas at Auburn (Game 1)
The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (17-2, 3-0) are on top of the SEC West standings after sweeping Missouri last week, but will face stiffer competition in their first true road battle at the No. 23 Auburn Tigers (14-6, 0-3 SEC) this weekend.
Led by ninth-year head coach Butch Thompson, the Tigers were swept by No. 8 Vanderbilt to start conference play last weekend, but they bounced back with a midweek victory over South Alabama. Last season, Auburn finished with a 34-23-1 (17-13 SEC) overall record after it was eliminated during the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.
WATCH/LISTEN: Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Arkansas at Auburn series preview
"They’ve a very offensive team," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Tuesday. "They hit home runs. They can score. Their lineup’s deep. … It’s hard to judge anything really this early in SEC play. You have a bad weekend, a bad day or two, and your numbers don’t look right. They’ll even up. Vanderbilt is tough at home, playing on that turf, no foul territory. It’s a totally different environment. It’s just a different game.
"Auburn’s really good at home. You look at their home record. They’ve done a nice job over there with their, I guess, accommodations for fans. Now you can go around right field and they’ve built another section, almost in center field, right-center. It can be loud there now. They get after you pretty good. So we’re going to have to pitch and field again so we don’t give up big innings, because those guys can score."
Arkansas is coming off another strong week after outscoring Missouri 23-1 in three games. While the offense did its job, the Razorbacks' three starting pitchers — Hagen Smith, Brady Tygart and Mason Molina — shined with a combined 16.0 IP, four hits, zero earned runs, eight walks and 27 strikeouts. Despite the series being a Thursday-Friday-Saturday format, Van Horn said he doesn't anticipate any changes to the starters' routine.
"One less day, the weather looks good Thursday, Friday doesn’t look very good, Saturday looks a little better," Van Horn said. "Just unless we ran into some super cold weather or something. But that’s one reason we let the guys go a little longer this weekend pitch count wise, just continually building it up so they can go 90-100 if they need to. Just because it’s one day shorter, we don’t feel like it’s going to be an issue unless they tell us they’re tired or they’re not feeling right."
Arkansas holds a 54-49 all-time series lead against Auburn, including a 39-23 advantage in the Van Horn era. The Hogs have won five consecutive weekend series against Tigers, as well as seven of the last eight weekend series.
Should Arkansas sweep this weekend at Auburn, it will mark its first 6-0 start in SEC play since 2009. The Razorbacks began their 2009 campaign with an 8-0 mark in conference play, including consecutive sweeps of Florida and Auburn.
Thursday's matchup between the Razorbacks and Tigers will feature an ace-on-ace battle between LHP Hagen Smith and RHP Conner McBride. Against Missouri, Smith tossed six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts, one walk and two hits. McBride's last appearance came against Troy on March 12, when he threw five innings of one-run ball.
HawgBeat provides everything you need to know about Arkansas-Auburn, including TV details, starting pitchers, BetSaracen odds and HawgBeat's pick:
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (17-2, 3-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (14-6, 0-3 SEC)
When: Thursday, March 21 at 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Plainsman Park — Auburn, Alabama
TV/Stream: SEC Network/Watch ESPN (Dave Neal and Gregg Olson)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
--------------
SPREAD/TOTALS:
MONEYLINE:
Arkansas: -170
Auburn: +150
Double R Props:
Arkansas OVER 3.5 base on balls and UNDER 0.5 team errors: -165
Christian Foutch OVER 1.5 strikeouts and OVER 1.5 hits allowed: -110
Jared Sprague-Lott OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: -140
Ross Lovich OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: -105
Wehiwa Aloy OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 RBIs: -110
Arkansas OVER 0.5 sacrifice flys and OVER 11.5 opponent strikeouts: +135
Arkansas OVER 7.5 total team hits and UNDER 6.5 total hits allowed: +150
Hagen Smith UNDER 3.5 hits allowed and OVER 8.5 strikeouts: +175
Hudson White OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 extra base hits: +145
Kendall Diggs OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 extra base hits: +185
Nolan Souza OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: +140
Peyton Holt OVEr 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: +115
Ben McLaughlin OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 extra base hits: +200
Jayson Jones OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 extra base hits: +250
Peyton Stovall OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 extra base hits: +250
Ty Wilmsmeyer OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: +220
Starting Pitchers:
Arkansas:
Junior LHP Hagen Smith
6'3", 225 pounds / Bullard, Texas / Bullard HS
2024 stats: 3-0, 1.57 ERA, 5 GP, 23.0 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 8 BB, 50 K
Auburn:
Junior RHP Conner McBride
6'1", 205 pounds / San Diego, California / Rancho Bernardo HS / St. John's River State
2024 stats: 3-0, 2.41 ERA, 4 GP, 18.2 IP, 12 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 15 K
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Nolan Souza OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs (+140)
Souza has played all three games in Arkansas' last two weekend series, and he combined to hit 6-for-8 at the plate with two runs in the two game one matchups. Following that trend, Souza should be in store for another big day at the dish against Auburn.
On top of that, the Tigers' pitching staff isn't anywhere near dominant. With a 4.96 ERA and .264 opponent batting average, Souza will have his opportunities on Thursday and I like his chances at these odds.