The Razorbacks are scheduled to hit the road for the third consecutive game after returning to the win column against BYU and a restful bye week. The 3-4 Auburn Tigers await their arrival on the plains of Alabama, looking to make it seven wins in a row against Arkansas.

Razorback head coach Sam Pittman said last week that quarterback KJ Jefferson did not throw a ball during the bye week to rest a nagging shoulder injury, but the star signal caller has had a strong week of practice so far.

Opposite Jefferson is Auburn's Robby Ashford, who has registered more interceptions than passing touchdowns on the season and owns a completion percentage under 50 for Auburn.

With the Bryan Harsin-led Tigers scuffling, Arkansas appears poised to snap the six-game skid against Auburn and improve to 5-3, but the locals at Jordan-Hare Stadium have other ideas.

As both teams search for their second SEC win of the year, here is everything you need to know about Arkansas-Auburn: