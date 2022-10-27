How to watch Arkansas-Auburn, key players, more
The Razorbacks are scheduled to hit the road for the third consecutive game after returning to the win column against BYU and a restful bye week. The 3-4 Auburn Tigers await their arrival on the plains of Alabama, looking to make it seven wins in a row against Arkansas.
Razorback head coach Sam Pittman said last week that quarterback KJ Jefferson did not throw a ball during the bye week to rest a nagging shoulder injury, but the star signal caller has had a strong week of practice so far.
Opposite Jefferson is Auburn's Robby Ashford, who has registered more interceptions than passing touchdowns on the season and owns a completion percentage under 50 for Auburn.
With the Bryan Harsin-led Tigers scuffling, Arkansas appears poised to snap the six-game skid against Auburn and improve to 5-3, but the locals at Jordan-Hare Stadium have other ideas.
As both teams search for their second SEC win of the year, here is everything you need to know about Arkansas-Auburn:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT
TV: ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
Auburn players to know
#9 - QB Robby Ashford - R-Fr., 6' 3", 212 lbs.
2022 Stats: 67-140 COMP-ATT (47.9%), 1,014 YDS, 4 TD, 5 INT, 74 RUSH ATT, 310 YDS, 3 TD
#4 - RB Tank Bigsby - Jr., 6' 0", 213 lbs.
2022 Stats: 99 ATT, 524 YDS, 9 TD, 15 REC, 97 YDS
#6 - WR Ja'Varrius Johnson - Jr., 5' 10", 160 lbs.
2022 Stats: 19 REC, 335 YDS, TD, 3 RUSH ATT, 13 YDS
#29 - LB Derick Hall - Sr., 6' 3", 256 lbs.
2022 Stats: 40 TKL (27 SOLO), 4 SK, INT, FF
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas -3.5, O/U 62
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 43.7% chance to win
Headlines
Pittman gives update on Arkansas' injuries ahead of Auburn game
What Auburn HC Bryan Harsin said about Arkansas
Gridiron Hawgs Podcast: Previewing Arkansas at Auburn w/ AuburnSports.com