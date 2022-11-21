How to watch Arkansas-Louisville, projected lineups, more
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will start their run at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against the Louisville Cardinals on Monday at the Lahaina Civic Center.
Both teams have had polar opposite starts to their respective seasons, as the Hogs are a perfect 3-0, and the Cardinals are 0-3 with all three losses coming by just one point.
"I just told the team, Louisville is going to put a streak together and they’re going to play an A-plus game some time here in the near future, I can guarantee you that," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said following Wednesday's win over South Dakota State.
The game will be the first of three for each team and the winner will advance to the semifinal round with the chance to take on the winner of Creighton and Texas Tech.
Three games in three days will be a good challenge for a young Arkansas team that has been without its star freshman Nick Smith Jr. (right knee management) all season.
"Look, the bottom line is we have three really tough games coming up against long, athletic teams," Musselman said. "Three games in three days with a lineup right now that we can’t really afford to have sprained ankles and stuff like that."
Musselman mentioned Wednesday that Smith had yet to practice at the point, but he is continuing to improve. Smith made the trip to Maui with the rest of the team, as well.
Fellow freshman Jordan Walsh exited the win over South Dakota State with an ankle injury and he didn't return. Musselman said after the game that the injury was a concern.
"Obviously there’s concern right now about his ankle," Musselman said. "Which is why I didn’t play him more. He was on pace probably to play 30-plus minutes. Unfortunately, he did get hurt."
Here are notes, how to watch/listen, projected starting lineups and more for Arkansas' game with Louisville:
Notes
~ This will be the eighth meeting between Arkansas and Louisville. Louisville owns a 4-3 advantage in the series with five of the meetings coming on neutral courts — the first four during the NCAA Tournament. The teams played a home-and-home series in back-to-back years (1996-97 and 1997-98) with the visiting team winning each time.
~ This is the fourth time Arkansas has played in the Maui Invitational. The Razorbacks went 2-1 in 1991, falling to Michigan State in the championship. In 2005, Arkansas went 1-2 with a second-day win over Kansas. The last time Arkansas came to Maui was 2013 and the Hogs went 1-2 with a second-day win over Minnesota.
~ Following practice and film sessions on Saturday, the Hogs went out together for surfing lessons.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Louisville Cardinals (0-3, 0-0 ACC)
When: Monday, Nov. 21 at 4:00 pm CT
Where: Lahaina, Hawai’i (Lahaina Civic Center)
Video: ESPN2 (Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas)
Online Video Stream: ESPN2
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
How to Listen Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Projected Lineups
Arkansas
#0 - G Anthony Black - Fr., 6'7", 198 lbs.
2022 Stats: 28.0 min, 6.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 3.0 steals, 2.7 turnovers, 0.7 blocks, 33.3 fg%, 25.0 3fg%
#4 - G Davonte Davis - Jr., 6' 4", 185 lbs.
2022 Stats: 33.7 min, 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals, 2.3 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 38.9 fg%, 20.0 3fg%
#1 - G Ricky Gouncil IV - Jr., 6'6", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats: 34.3 min, 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.0 turnovers, 0.7 blocks, 57.9 fg%, 33.3 3fg%
#13 - G/F Jordan Walsh - Fr., 6'7", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats: 18.3 min, 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 66.7 fg%, 33.3 3fg%
#15 - F Makhi Mitchell - Sr., 6'9", 230 lbs.
2022 Stats: 20.0 min, 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.3 steals, 0.7 turnovers, 0.7 blocks, 58.8 fg%
Louisville
#3 - G El Ellis - Sr., 6'3", 180 lbs.
2022 Stats: 37.5 min, 24 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 5.3 turnovers, 47.2 fg%, 37.0 3fg%
#1 - G Mike James - R-Fr., 6' 5", 215 lbs.
2022 Stats: 32.0 min, 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.3 turnovers, 0.7 blocks, 55.6 fg%, 50.0 3fg%
#21 - F Sydney Curry - Sr., 6'8", 270 lbs.
2022 Stats: 18.3 min, 1.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 0.0 assists, 0.3 steals,1.3 turnovers, 0.7 blocks, 33.3 fg%
#24 - F Jae'Lyn Withers - R-Jr., 6'9", 220 lbs.
2022 Stats: 23.7 min, 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.0 assists, 2.3 steals, 2.7 turnovers, 57.1 fg%, 37.5 3fg%
#5 - F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield - So., 6'10", 250 lbs.
2022 Stats: 30.7 min, 10.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.3 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 59.1 fg%, 33.3 3fg%
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas -14.5 (BetSaracen)
ESPN: Arkansas has 89.8% chance to win
(some information courtesy of Arkansas Communications)