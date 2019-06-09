News More News
LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (Super Regional - Game 2)

Trevor Ezell (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

First pitch: 2:06 p.m. CT

TV: ESPNU (Live stream: Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Omaha on the line for Hogs, Rebels (FREE)

As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Top 1st - Arkansas 2, Ole Miss 0

After the Rebels let Casey Martin's pop up fall in the infield, Dominic Fletcher launched a two-out, two-run home run to start the scoring.

Bottom 1st - Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 2

The lead didn't last long, as Cole Zabowski crushed a three-run homer for Ole Miss.

Bottom 2nd - Ole Miss 8, Arkansas 2

Cooper Johnson leads off the inning with a solo shot, which chased Connor Noland from the game. Kole Ramage is first out of the pen and eventually gave up a three-run triple to Tyler Keenan. The Rebels added another run with an RBI fielder's choice by Ryan Olenek.

Top 4th - Ole Miss 8, Arkansas 5

Back-to-back-to-back RBI doubles by Trevor Ezell, Martin and Goodheart cut the Razorbacks' deficit in half.

Bottom 6th - Ole Miss 11, Arkansas 5

Keenan crushed a solo home run over the right field bullpen. With the bases loaded and two outs, Servideo reached on an infield single and two runs scored on the play.

Starting Lineups
Ole Miss Arkansas

1. Thomas Dillard - LF

1. Trevor Ezell - 1B

2. Grae Kessinger - SS

2. Casey Martin - SS

3. Tyler Keenan - 3B

3. Matt Goodheart - DH

4. Cole Zabowski - 1B

4. Dominic Fletcher - CF

5. Ryan Olenek - CF

5. Heston Kjerstad - RF

6. Kevin Graham - DH

6. Jack Kenley - 2B

7. Cooper Johnson - C

7. Casey Opitz - C

8. Anthony Servideo - RF

8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B

9. Jacob Adams - 2B

9. Christian Franklin - LF

Pitching: LHP Doug Nikhazy

Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
