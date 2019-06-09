LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (Super Regional - Game 2)
HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery, which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.
First pitch: 2:06 p.m. CT
TV: ESPNU (Live stream: Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Omaha on the line for Hogs, Rebels (FREE)
~How to watch
~Weather report
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Ole Miss
~Projected starting lineup for the Rebels
~Regular-season matchups
~Recent series history
~Arkansas connections
~Stat of the week
~Stat comparison
MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT
Noland gets nod, setting up battle of freshmen (FREE)
Campbell throws gem in final home start (FREE)
Rapid Recap: Campbell, Hogs dominate Ole Miss in Game 1 (FREE)
WATCH: Arkansas, Ole Miss players and coaches recap Hogs' Game 1 win (FREE)
WATCH: Arkansas, Ole Miss players and coaches preview Fayetteville Super Regional (FREE)
By the Numbers: 2019 MLB Draft breakdown (FREE)
2019 MLB Draft recap: 7 Hogs, 3 signees picked (FREE)
WATCH: Van Horn, players talk about MLB Draft, Super Regional (FREE)
Casey Martin shows signs of ending slump (FREE)
Column: Arkansas fans prove once again to be among best in college baseball (FREE)
As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Top 1st - Arkansas 2, Ole Miss 0
After the Rebels let Casey Martin's pop up fall in the infield, Dominic Fletcher launched a two-out, two-run home run to start the scoring.
Bottom 1st - Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 2
The lead didn't last long, as Cole Zabowski crushed a three-run homer for Ole Miss.
Bottom 2nd - Ole Miss 8, Arkansas 2
Cooper Johnson leads off the inning with a solo shot, which chased Connor Noland from the game. Kole Ramage is first out of the pen and eventually gave up a three-run triple to Tyler Keenan. The Rebels added another run with an RBI fielder's choice by Ryan Olenek.
Top 4th - Ole Miss 8, Arkansas 5
Back-to-back-to-back RBI doubles by Trevor Ezell, Martin and Goodheart cut the Razorbacks' deficit in half.
Bottom 6th - Ole Miss 11, Arkansas 5
Keenan crushed a solo home run over the right field bullpen. With the bases loaded and two outs, Servideo reached on an infield single and two runs scored on the play.
|Ole Miss
|Arkansas
|
1. Thomas Dillard - LF
|
1. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
2. Grae Kessinger - SS
|
2. Casey Martin - SS
|
3. Tyler Keenan - 3B
|
3. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
4. Cole Zabowski - 1B
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Ryan Olenek - CF
|
5. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
6. Kevin Graham - DH
|
6. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
7. Cooper Johnson - C
|
7. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. Anthony Servideo - RF
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Jacob Adams - 2B
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: LHP Doug Nikhazy
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland