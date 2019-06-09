HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery , which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.

First pitch: 2:06 p.m. CT

TV: ESPNU (Live stream: Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Omaha on the line for Hogs, Rebels (FREE)

~How to watch

~Weather report

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Ole Miss

~Projected starting lineup for the Rebels

~Regular-season matchups

~Recent series history

~Arkansas connections

~Stat of the week

~Stat comparison

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT

Noland gets nod, setting up battle of freshmen (FREE)

Campbell throws gem in final home start (FREE)

Rapid Recap: Campbell, Hogs dominate Ole Miss in Game 1 (FREE)

WATCH: Arkansas, Ole Miss players and coaches recap Hogs' Game 1 win (FREE)

WATCH: Arkansas, Ole Miss players and coaches preview Fayetteville Super Regional (FREE)

By the Numbers: 2019 MLB Draft breakdown (FREE)

2019 MLB Draft recap: 7 Hogs, 3 signees picked (FREE)

WATCH: Van Horn, players talk about MLB Draft, Super Regional (FREE)

Casey Martin shows signs of ending slump (FREE)

Column: Arkansas fans prove once again to be among best in college baseball (FREE)

As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Top 1st - Arkansas 2, Ole Miss 0

After the Rebels let Casey Martin's pop up fall in the infield, Dominic Fletcher launched a two-out, two-run home run to start the scoring.

Bottom 1st - Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 2

The lead didn't last long, as Cole Zabowski crushed a three-run homer for Ole Miss.

Bottom 2nd - Ole Miss 8, Arkansas 2

Cooper Johnson leads off the inning with a solo shot, which chased Connor Noland from the game. Kole Ramage is first out of the pen and eventually gave up a three-run triple to Tyler Keenan. The Rebels added another run with an RBI fielder's choice by Ryan Olenek.

Top 4th - Ole Miss 8, Arkansas 5

Back-to-back-to-back RBI doubles by Trevor Ezell, Martin and Goodheart cut the Razorbacks' deficit in half.

Bottom 6th - Ole Miss 11, Arkansas 5

Keenan crushed a solo home run over the right field bullpen. With the bases loaded and two outs, Servideo reached on an infield single and two runs scored on the play.