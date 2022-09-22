Arkansas will hit the road for the first time during the 2022 season this week, as it travels to Arlington, Texas, to take on No. 23 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

The Razorbacks escaped last week's game against FCS foe Missouri State with a two-score victory after trailing for more than 50 minutes. That was the closest they came to their first defeat of the season, while the Aggies have already suffered theirs. They bounced back last Saturday with a 17-9 win over Miami after falling to Appalachian State at home the previous week.

The Hogs are seeking their second win over Texas A&M and 4-0 start in as many seasons, while the Aggies aim to continue their dominance over the Razorbacks since the two programs rekindled their annual rivalry in 2009. The 20-10 Arkansas win last year snapped a nine-year streak of A&M victories.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup: