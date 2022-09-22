How to watch Arkansas-Texas A&M, key players, more
Arkansas will hit the road for the first time during the 2022 season this week, as it travels to Arlington, Texas, to take on No. 23 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.
The Razorbacks escaped last week's game against FCS foe Missouri State with a two-score victory after trailing for more than 50 minutes. That was the closest they came to their first defeat of the season, while the Aggies have already suffered theirs. They bounced back last Saturday with a 17-9 win over Miami after falling to Appalachian State at home the previous week.
The Hogs are seeking their second win over Texas A&M and 4-0 start in as many seasons, while the Aggies aim to continue their dominance over the Razorbacks since the two programs rekindled their annual rivalry in 2009. The 20-10 Arkansas win last year snapped a nine-year streak of A&M victories.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
Texas A&M players to know
#14 - QB Max Johnson - Jr., 6' 5", 220 lbs.
2022 Stats: 13-24 COMP-ATT (54.1%), 163 YDS, TD, 8 RUSH ATT, 34 YDS
#6 - RB Devon Achane - Jr., 5' 9", 185 lbs.
2022 Stats: 46 ATT, 196 YDS, 2 TD, 6 REC, 56 YDS, TD
#0 - WR Ainias Smith - Sr., 5' 10", 190 lbs.
2022 Stats: 14 REC, 259 YDS, 2 TD, 3 RUSH ATT, 11 YDS
#20 - DB Jardin Gilbert - So., 6' 1", 185 lbs.
2022 Stats: 16 TKL (8 SOLO), 2 PD, INT
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas +2, O/U 48.5
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 42.2% chance to win
