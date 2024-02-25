How to Watch Arkansas vs. Michigan, Key Players, BetSaracen Odds
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) are set to finish their weekend at the Kubota College Baseball Series on Sunday with an afternoon tilt against the Michigan Wolverines.
Led by head coach Tracy Smith, Michigan is 2-4 on the season after splitting a four-game series against Western Michigan during opening weekend and dropping back-to-back games against Oklahoma State and Oregon State in Arlington, Texas.
Arkansas is coming off a heartbreaking 2-1 extra-inning loss to Oklahoma State that saw the Razorbacks' pitching staff excel. The Hogs' offense took a major step back after struggling with runners in scoring position, which will have to change against the Wolverines.
Michigan's projected starting pitcher is TBA at the moment, while Arkansas will likely start LHP Mason Molina. In his debut outing as a Razorback, Molina tossed 3.2 innings and allowed two earned runs with nine strikeouts.
Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick:
--------------
How to Watch/Listen and Get FloSports Discount
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Michigan Wolverines
When: Sunday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. CT
Where: Arlington, Texas — Globe Life Field
TV/Stream: FloSports (streaming only with a subscription)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
--------------
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: -250
Michigan: +220
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
--------------
Arkansas Starting Pitcher
Junior LHP Mason Molina
6'2", 230 pounds / Traduce Hills HS / Texas Tech / Rancho Santa Margarita, California
2024 stats: 0-0, 4.91 ERA, 1 GP, 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 9 K
Arkansas Projected Starting Lineup:
1. Kendall Diggs, RF
2. Hudson White, DH
3.Ben McLaughlin, 1B
4. Wehiwa Aloy, SS
5. Ryder Helfrick, C
6. Peyton Holt, 2B
7. Jayson Jones, LF
8. Jared Sprague-Lott, 3B
9. Ty Wilmsmeyer, CF
Michigan Projected Starting Lineup:
1. Mack Timbrook, 2B
2. Stephen Hrustich, LF
3. Mitch Voit, 1B
4. Jonathan Kim, CF
5. Collin Priest, DH
6. Cole Caruso, 3B
7. Kyle Dernedde, SS
8. Brock Leitgeb, C
9. Greg Pace Jr., RF
--------------
