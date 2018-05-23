In a game that ended after 1:30 a.m., No. 5 seed South Carolina scored three runs in the seventh inning to beat No. 12 seed Missouri 4-2 in the first round of the 2018 SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks advance to the double-elimination portion of the tournament and will face No. 4 seed Arkansas late Wednesday.

First pitch: approx. 8 p.m.

Because it is the fourth game Thursday, the start of the Arkansas-South Carolina game could be pushed back because of weather delays, extra innings or even just long games earlier in the day - a combination of which caused it to start at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Weather Channel, there is at least a 40 percent chance of rain in Hoover from noon-5 p.m., so the weather could be a factor again Wednesday.

TV: SEC Network (watch online)

Radio: Razorback Sports Network (listen online)

Pitching Matchup

Arkansas will start junior left-hander Kacey Murphy (6-4, 2.78 ERA). Although he is pitching on only four days rest, the southpaw's last start was cut short - four innings - because of a lengthy rain delay at Georgia.

It is unclear who will take the mound for South Carolina. One possibility is freshman right-hander Logan Chapman (3-2, 4.84 ERA) because he started the Gamecocks' game at Texas A&M last Thursday, meaning he'd be pitching on six days rest. He took the loss in that game, allowing four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Chapman made his first career SEC start against the Razorbacks on April 12. Although he earned a no decision for allowed two earned runs in four innings, South Carolina won 3-2. It was the only SEC game Arkansas lost at Baum Stadium this season.

Also worth mentioning is that South Carolina used three of its top five relievers to beat Missouri on Tuesday. Left-hander John Gilreath (4.46 ERA, 34 1/3 IP) threw 13 pitches, right-hander Eddy Demurias (4.55 ERA, 55 1/3 IP) threw 22 pitches and right-hander Graham Lawson (4.57 ERA, 21 2/3 IP) threw 27 pitches.

Regular-Season Results

April 12 - South Carolina 3, Arkansas 2

April 14 - Arkansas 2, South Carolina 0 (7 innings)

April 14 - Arkansas 3, South Carolina 0 (7 innings)

As mentioned above, the Razorbacks' series-opener against South Carolina was their only home SEC loss of the season. They led 2-1 through four innings, but Blaine Knight was removed after throwing only 70 pitches and the decision immediately cost Arkansas. Reliever Barrett Loseke gave up a single and two-run home run to the first two batters he faced, which proved to be the difference.

Severe storms hit the state on Friday, forcing the teams to play a seven-inning doubleheader Saturday. With great performances on the mound, Carson Shaddy provided all of the offense Arkansas needed, homering in both games.

In the first game, Murphy retired the first 18 batters of the game before losing the perfect game bid on a leadoff single in the seventh and final inning. In the second game, Isaiah Campbell allowed only two hits in five shutout innings. Matt Cronin closed out both games, earning a one- and two-inning save on the same day.

It was the first time Arkansas swept a doubleheader against a conference opponent with two shutouts since doing so against Texas A&M in 1984, when both were members of the Southwest Conference.

Stat Comparison – Arkansas | South Carolina (national rank, out of 297 teams)

RPI: No. 4 | No. 29

Batting average: .301 (15th) | .276 (102nd)

Slugging percentage: .486 (8th) | .450 (31st)

On-base percentage: .397 (18th) | .369 (117th)

Home runs: 78 (6th) | 68 (t-12th)

Runs/game: 7.0 (t-25th) | 6.2 (t-82nd)

ERA: 3.52 (30th) | 4.23 (93rd)

WHIP: 1.27 (28th) | 1.34 (59th)

Strikeouts/9 innings: 9.5 (21st) | 8.9 (46th)

Strikeout-to-walk ratio: 2.84 (15th) | 2.09 (106th)

Fielding percentage: .972 (85th) | .982 (5th)