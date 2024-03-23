The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-2, 5-0) will go for the series sweep against the No. 23 Auburn Tigers (14-8, 0-5 SEC) on Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.

Arkansas earned a 1-0 victory over the Tigers in Game 1 on Thursday evening behind a 12-strikeout performance from left-hander Hagen Smith. The Hogs then outlasted Auburn with a go-ahead solo home run from freshman catcher Ryder Helfrick in the top of the ninth inning to pick up a 6-5 win Friday.

"Everyone was really happy for him," pitching coach Matt Hobbs said of Helfrick postgame Friday. "We’ve seen him do this. We’ve seen him do it in the fall, we saw him do it early in the spring. It’s been uneven for him, but it doesn’t mean the kid’s not super talented and that everybody on our staff has a lot of faith in him."

Hobbs was filling in as active head coach Friday in place of head coach Dave Van Horn, who was seemingly able to make the trip back for his daughter, Holland, giving birth to triplets.