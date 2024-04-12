Scoring Recap: Arkansas 5, Alabama 3 (Game 1)
The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (29-3, 11-1 SEC) are in the middle of their best 32-game start in program history after defeating San Jose State twice earlier this week, but must now turn their focus to a tough road series against the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide that starts on Friday night.
Coming in with a 22-11 (4-8 SEC) overall record, the Crimson Tide have lost four straight games after getting swept by Kentucky and dropping a midweek to South Alabama. Led by head coach Rob Vaugn, Alabama has two impressive series wins over South Carolina and Tennessee this season.
"I don’t know Rob real well," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Wednesday. "He’s more of a guy that my assistants know real well from being out on the road with him because he was a longtime assistant. I know they got off to an extremely hot start. They’ve got some good players that were still in the program when he got the job. He brought some with him. They got into the portal and got some, and they’ve been solid. I’ve heard nothing but good things about him."
Starting for the Razorbacks will be junior left-hander Hagen Smith, who has had four straight games with double-digit strikeouts. Against Ole Miss last week, Smith threw six innings of two-run baseball with 11 punchouts and four walks.
Entering Friday, Smith leads the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (18.2) and is ranked third nationally in strikeouts (83), fourth in WHIP (0.83) and hits allowed per nine innings (4.4). With Smith’s help, the Arkansas pitching staff is ranked first nationally in ERA (2.56), hits allowed per nine innings (5.9), shutouts (6), strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.2), strikeouts per nine innings (13.1) and WHIP (1.01) entering Friday night’s series opener in Tuscaloosa.
Taking the mound for the Crimson Tide will be junior right-hander Ben Hess. Hess has compiled a 6.03 ERA through 34.1 IP this season with 57 strikeouts, 20 walks and 26 hits allowed. Against Kentucky last week, Hess struck out nine batters but got rocked to the tune of five runs in 5.1 innings.
"Good, he’s good," Van Horn said. "Velocity fluctuated a little bit. Was throwing really hard early in the year. I don’t know if he’s sticking with that, but I can’t really go into detail right now. Have to go back and look at some stuff on him. He’s very talented like all the SEC Friday night pitchers man, you got to hit some mistakes and try to put together some good at-bats and score."
Arkansas maintains a 48-53 overall series record against Alabama, including a 17-27 record in games played in Tuscaloosa. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Hogs are 37-29 overall and 14-16 on the road in the series.
"Yeah, I can remember from last year," Peyton Stovall said on Wednesday. "They’re a really talented team. They were an older team. I don’t know if they are this year but it’s going to be tough. It does not matter who you play in the SEC, going on the road in the SEC is super tough. Being able to go there and take two out of three is tough and so it is going to be a challenge. Looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun man. We’re looking forward to it and can’t wait to get down there."
Unable to watch Arkansas-Alabama? HawgBeat has you covered with inning-by-inning updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 5-3 win over Alabama.
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (29-3, 11-1 SEC) vs. No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-11, 4-8 SEC)
When: Friday, April 12 at 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium — Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV/Stream: SEC Network+/Watch ESPN (Roger Hoover and Lance Cormier)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)
--------------
Top 1 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 3, Alabama 0
RHP Ben Hess pitching for Alabama
- Stovall strikes out swinging in a 3-2 count after seven pitches
- Aloy nearly reaches first on a HBP, but a review puts him back at the plate where he singles to right field after eight pitches
- McLaughlin homers to left center field, 2 RBI, Aloy scores (2-0)
- Sprague-Lott homers to left field, RBI (3-0)
- Diggs strikes out swinging on four pitches
- White flies out to McCants in center field
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 1 (Alabama) - Arkansas 3, Alabama 0
LHP Hagen Smith pitching for Arkansas
- Miller flies out to Wilmsmeyer in center field after six pitches
- Petrutz strikes out swinging
- Lebron flies out to Edmunson in left field
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Top 2 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 3, Alabama 0
Hess still pitching for Alabama
- Souza walks in a 3-2 count after seeing six pitches
- Edmunson strikes out looking on a 1-2 curveball
- Wilmsmeyer strikes out swinging on a 1-2 breaking ball
- Stovall strikes out looking on three pitches
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Bottom 2 (Alabama) - Arkansas 3, Alabama 0
Smith still pitching for Arkansas
- Hodo lines out to McLaughlin, who made a great diving play at first base
- McCants strikes out swinging in a 3-2 count after seven pitches
- Swinney flies out to Diggs in right field after two pitches
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Top 3 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 5, Alabama 0
Hess still pitching for Alabama
- Aloy strikes out swinging on a 1-2 fastball
- McLaughlin flies out to Sleight in right field
- Sprague-Lott gets hit by a pitch
- Diggs laces a single into right field, Sprague-Lott advances to third on the play
- White peppers a single into right center, Diggs advances to third, Sprague-Lott scores (4-0)
- Diggs scores on a wild pitch from third base (5-0)
- Souza strikes out swinging in a 3-2 count
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Bottom 3 (Alabama) - Arkansas 5, Alabama 0
Hagen still pitching for Arkansas
- Sleight flies out to Edmunson in left field after two pitches
- Guscette walks on six pitches
- Eblin reaches on a fielder's choice to second base after the ball drops in right field, Guscette out at second Stovall to Aloy
- Millier first pitch swings to Wilmsmeyer in center field
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Top 4 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 5, Alabama 0
Hess still pitching for Alabama
- Edmunson grounds out to Lebron at short stop after three pitches
- Wilmsmeyer flies out to Petrutz in left field after one pitch
- Stovall grounds out to Eblin at second base
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 4 (Alabama) - Arkansas 5, Alabama 0
Smith still pitching for Arkansas
- Petrutz walks on four pitches
- Lebron lines out to Diggs in right field, who dives for the out
- Hodo strikes out swinging on a 3-2 fastball
- McCants fouls out to White at catcher on the first pitch
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Top 5 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 5, Alabama 0
Hess still pitching for Alabama
- Aloy walks after an eight-pitch AB
- McLaughlin flies out to McCants in center field on the first pitch
- Sprague-Lott walks in a 3-2 count, Aloy advances to second
- Diggs lines out to Hodo at first base
- White reaches on an error by Hess, Sprague-Lott advances to second, Aloy advances to third on the play
- Souza strikes out swinging to leave the bases loaded
0 runs, 0 hits, 1 errors, 3 LOB
Bottom 5 (Alabama) - Arkansas 5, Alabama 0
Smith still pitching for Arkansas
- Swinney strikes out swinging in a 3-2 count
- Sleight flies out to Wilmsmeyer in center field
- Guscette walks on six pitches
- Eblin strikes out swinging on a 2-2 slider
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Top 6 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 5, Alabama 0
RHP Sam Mitchell relieves Hess for Alabama
- Edmunson flies out to Sleight in right field
- Wilmsmeyer grounds out to Lebron at shortstop on the first pitch
- Stovall flies out to Sleight in right field in a 0-1 count
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 6 (Alabama) - Arkansas 5, Alabama 0
Smith still pitching for Arkansas
- Miller singles to center field in a 2-0 count
- Petrutz reaches on a fielder's choice to second base, Miller out at second Stovall to Aloy
- Lebron singles through the left side, Petrutz advances to second on the play
- Hodo pops up to Smith in a 3-2 count
- McCants strikes out swinging in a 3-2 count to end the threat
0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB
Top 7 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 5, Alabama 0
Mitchell still pitching for Alabama
- Aloy grounds out to Mitchell after three pitches
- McLaughlin walks on four pitches
- Sprague-Lott walks after eight pitches, McLaughlin advances to second
- Diggs flies out to McCants in center field after four pitches
- White hit by a pitch to load the bases
- Souza flies out on the first pitch to Sleight in right field
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 LOB
Bottom 7 (Alabama) - Arkansas 5, Alabama 0
RHP Will McEntire relieves Smith for Arkansas
- Swinney strikes out swinging after seven pitches
- Sleight pops up to Sprague-Lott at third base
- Guscette strikes out swinging in a 3-2 count
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Top 8 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 5, Alabama 0
RHP Zane Probst relieves Mitchell for Alabama
- Edmunson grounds out on the first pitch to Miller at third base
- Wilmsmeyer strikes out looking on a 3-2 fastball
- Stovall out at first base, Hodo to Probst
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 8 (Alabama) - Arkansas 5, Alabama 3
McEntire still pitching for Arkansas
- Eblin singles up the middle on a 1-1 fastball
- Miller singles up the middle, Eblin advances to second on the play
- Petrutz singles to left center, Miller advances to second, Eblin scores (5-1)
- Lebron singles to left field, Petrutz advances to second, Miller scores (5-2)
LHP Stone Hewlett relieves McEntire
- Hodo walks on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases
- McCants flies out to Edmunson in left, Lebron advances to third, Petrutz scores (5-3)
RHP Gabe Gaeckle relieves Hewlett
- Hamiter strikes out swinging in a 3-2 count after seven pitches
- Sleight grounds out to Stovall at second base to end the threat
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB
Top 9 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 5, Alabama 3
Probst still pitching for Alabama
- Aloy strikes out looking in a 3-2 count
- McLaughlin flies out to Petrutz in left field after three pitches
- Sprague-Lott singles to right field
- Sprague-Lott steals second, advances to third on a throwing error
- Diggs flies out to McCants in center field in a 0-2 count
0 runs, 1 hits, 1 errors, 1 LOB
Bottom 9 (Alabama) - Arkansas 5, Alabama 3
Gaeckle still pitching for Arkansas
- Snell pops up to Sprague-Lott at third base
- Eblin pops up to Stovall at second base after four pitches
- Miller flies out to Edmunson in left field to end the game
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
FINAL: Arkansas 5, Alabama 3
--------------
Starting Lineups
Arkansas:
1. Peyton Stovall, 2B
2. Wehiwa Aloy, SS
3. Ben McLaughlin, 1B
4. Jared Sprague-Lott, 3B
5. Kendall Diggs, RF
6. Hudson White, C
7. Nolan Souza, DH
8. Will Edmunson, LF
9. Ty Wilmsmeyer, CF
SP: LHP Hagen Smith (6-0, 1.76 ERA)
Alabama:
1. Gage Miller, 3B
2. Ian Petrutz, LF
3. Justin Lebron, SS
4. Will Hodo, 1B
5. TJ McCants, CF
6. Mason Swinney, DH
7. Evan Sleight, RF
8. Mac Guscette, C
9. Bryce Eblin, 2B
SP: RHP Ben Hess (3-2, 6.03 ERA)