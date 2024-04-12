The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (29-3, 11-1 SEC) are in the middle of their best 32-game start in program history after defeating San Jose State twice earlier this week, but must now turn their focus to a tough road series against the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide that starts on Friday night.

Coming in with a 22-11 (4-8 SEC) overall record, the Crimson Tide have lost four straight games after getting swept by Kentucky and dropping a midweek to South Alabama. Led by head coach Rob Vaugn, Alabama has two impressive series wins over South Carolina and Tennessee this season.

"I don’t know Rob real well," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Wednesday. "He’s more of a guy that my assistants know real well from being out on the road with him because he was a longtime assistant. I know they got off to an extremely hot start. They’ve got some good players that were still in the program when he got the job. He brought some with him. They got into the portal and got some, and they’ve been solid. I’ve heard nothing but good things about him."

Starting for the Razorbacks will be junior left-hander Hagen Smith, who has had four straight games with double-digit strikeouts. Against Ole Miss last week, Smith threw six innings of two-run baseball with 11 punchouts and four walks.

Entering Friday, Smith leads the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (18.2) and is ranked third nationally in strikeouts (83), fourth in WHIP (0.83) and hits allowed per nine innings (4.4). With Smith’s help, the Arkansas pitching staff is ranked first nationally in ERA (2.56), hits allowed per nine innings (5.9), shutouts (6), strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.2), strikeouts per nine innings (13.1) and WHIP (1.01) entering Friday night’s series opener in Tuscaloosa.

Taking the mound for the Crimson Tide will be junior right-hander Ben Hess. Hess has compiled a 6.03 ERA through 34.1 IP this season with 57 strikeouts, 20 walks and 26 hits allowed. Against Kentucky last week, Hess struck out nine batters but got rocked to the tune of five runs in 5.1 innings.

"Good, he’s good," Van Horn said. "Velocity fluctuated a little bit. Was throwing really hard early in the year. I don’t know if he’s sticking with that, but I can’t really go into detail right now. Have to go back and look at some stuff on him. He’s very talented like all the SEC Friday night pitchers man, you got to hit some mistakes and try to put together some good at-bats and score."

Arkansas maintains a 48-53 overall series record against Alabama, including a 17-27 record in games played in Tuscaloosa. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Hogs are 37-29 overall and 14-16 on the road in the series.

"Yeah, I can remember from last year," Peyton Stovall said on Wednesday. "They’re a really talented team. They were an older team. I don’t know if they are this year but it’s going to be tough. It does not matter who you play in the SEC, going on the road in the SEC is super tough. Being able to go there and take two out of three is tough and so it is going to be a challenge. Looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun man. We’re looking forward to it and can’t wait to get down there."

Here are details on how to watch Friday evening's game, plus the betting odds and player props via BetSaracen: