FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-3, 7-1 SEC) will go for the series sweep Saturday against the No. 8 LSU Tigers (20-8, 2-6 SEC) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

After taking Game 1 over the Tigers with a 7-4 win Thursday, the Razorbacks won the series Friday with a 4-3 walk-off win in 10 innings thanks to a game-winning RBI double from catcher Hudson White in the bottom of the 10th inning.

“LSU is a really good team,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame Friday. “But we just found a way tonight. I thought the crowd was amazing, the environment was amazing.

“We played clean baseball again. We really didn’t kick it around. We didn’t give them anything. A good win for our team.”

The Tigers desperately need a win, as they’ve now dropped three straight series to begin conference play. Left-handed pitcher Gage Jump (2-0, 2.38 ERA) will get the start on the mound against a Razorback lineup that continues to deliver clutch hits.

“Now we have a chance to sweep somebody that’s really good,” Van Horn said Friday. “It’s like I told the players, it’s rare when you get a chance to sweep anybody in this league and if you get a chance, don’t get happy.

“Show up and play hard. If you get beat, you get beat, but at least you know you gave it everything you got and don’t change the way you think. Don’t be satisfied.”

Arkansas will start right-hander Brady Tygart on Saturday for the seventh time this season. It’ll make the first time the junior has started a Game 3, though, as he was pushed back a day to get extra rest.

“I feel great about Brady,” Van Horn said Wednesday. “His stuff’s good. Competes hard. I think that he’s had a little bit of command issues with his fastball. He gets that straightened out, he’ll be good to go. So I have all the confidence in the world in him.”

Arkansas has tied the 1997 team for a program-record 16-straight wins at home. A win Saturday would mark a new longest home winning streak in school history.

Below are details on how to stream Saturday’s game, plus betting odds via BetSaracen and starting pitchers: