The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (31-5, 12-3 SEC) will open their second straight road conference series Friday night against the No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks (26-11, 8-7 SEC) at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina.

South Carolina went on the road to win a series at Florida last weekend, and the Gamecocks will be looking to avenge a series loss to Texas A&M last time they were home.

"They’re really good, tough place to play," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Wednesday. "They’re good at home, it’s going to be warm on the first day, really warm. Kind of cool down from there. I’m glad we got to play in some warm weather today and last night.

"Yeah, it’s like all the SEC venues. It’s tough to win on the road. You’ve got to go there and you got to play hard and play smart and when you get a chance to score, you got to score. We know what’s ahead of us."

Arkansas ace left-hander Hagen Smith (7-1, 1.53 ERA) will make his 10th start of the season Friday opposite of South Carolina redshirt sophomore right-hander Roman Kimball (2-1, 4.71 ERA).

Smith threw six innings of two-hit, scoreless ball last weekend at Alabama in a 5-3 win for the Razorbacks. He's given up just eight earned runs all season and he has 89 strikeouts compared to just 14 walks.

Kimball made one appearance out of the bullpen last Saturday at Florida, and he gave up three earned runs on five hits in three innings of relief against the Gators. Kimball (28 strikeouts, 22 walks) will be making his fourth start and 11th total appearance on the year Friday.

South Carolina's team batting average of .269 ranks 13th in the SEC, while Arkansas is a bit above the Gamecocks with a .275 team average. In conference play only, the Gamecocks have a better team batting average (.257) than Arkansas (.238), but the Razorbacks have hit two more home runs (26) against SEC opponents than South Carolina (24).

Carolina has drawn 263 walks in 37 games this season, which leads the country in free passes. The Gamecocks lead second place Texas A&M by 11 walks. Ethan Petry leads the Gamecocks with 15 home runs and 38 RBIs on the season, while Cole Messina has 10 homers of his own and Vanderbilt transfer Parker Noland has 40 hits and 12 doubles.

"Obviously we haven’t seen them in person," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Wednesday. "Just watching video and watching some live games when they’re playing. And then going off of what we know about them from playing them last year. We’ll revisit all that stuff starting tonight and tomorrow we’ll get out of town and work on them Thursday, as well, and Friday morning before we play."

Arkansas leads the all-time series 45-35 heading into this weekend’s series. The Gamecocks are 17-16 against the Razorbacks in Columbia.

Below are details on how to stream Friday's matchup, plus the betting odds via BetSaracen and the pitching matchup.