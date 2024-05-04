The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (40-7, 17-5 SEC) can clinch the series and take a big step forward in the SEC standings Saturday at the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (33-10, 16-6 SEC) at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

Arkansas opened the series Friday with a dominant 10-3 win over the Wildcats behind 11 team hits and 14 strikeouts from junior ace Hagen Smith.

RECAP: Arkansas picks up statement win to open series at Kentucky

"Great pitching performance by Hagen," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame Friday. "A lot of contributions offensively up and down the lineup. It was just a really good team win on the road. Hagen’s stuff was amazing, especially from about the third inning on."

With Friday's win, the Razorbacks have now eclipsed the 40-win mark in seven straight full seasons.

Led by eighth-year head coach Nick Mingione, the Kentucky has lost five of its last six games, and things don't get easier with Arkansas junior right-hander Brady Tygart (4-1, 2.68 ERA) starting on Saturday. Tygart struck out six and gave up two earned runs last weekend against Florida.

WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 10, Kentucky 3

Kentucky will start left-hander Dominic Niman (7-3, 5.00 ERA) for the 11th time this season Saturday. Niman gave up six earned runs on six hits in just one inning of work last weekend at South Carolina.

For all the details on Arkansas-Kentucky, including TV details starting pitchers and odds courtesy of BetSaracen: