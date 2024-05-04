How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: No. 2 Arkansas at No. 8 Kentucky (Game 2)
The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (40-7, 17-5 SEC) can clinch the series and take a big step forward in the SEC standings Saturday at the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (33-10, 16-6 SEC) at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky.
Arkansas opened the series Friday with a dominant 10-3 win over the Wildcats behind 11 team hits and 14 strikeouts from junior ace Hagen Smith.
RECAP: Arkansas picks up statement win to open series at Kentucky
"Great pitching performance by Hagen," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame Friday. "A lot of contributions offensively up and down the lineup. It was just a really good team win on the road. Hagen’s stuff was amazing, especially from about the third inning on."
With Friday's win, the Razorbacks have now eclipsed the 40-win mark in seven straight full seasons.
Led by eighth-year head coach Nick Mingione, the Kentucky has lost five of its last six games, and things don't get easier with Arkansas junior right-hander Brady Tygart (4-1, 2.68 ERA) starting on Saturday. Tygart struck out six and gave up two earned runs last weekend against Florida.
WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 10, Kentucky 3
Kentucky will start left-hander Dominic Niman (7-3, 5.00 ERA) for the 11th time this season Saturday. Niman gave up six earned runs on six hits in just one inning of work last weekend at South Carolina.
For all the details on Arkansas-Kentucky, including TV details starting pitchers and odds courtesy of BetSaracen:
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (40-7, 17-5 SEC) vs. No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (33-10, 16-6 SEC)
When: Saturday, May 4 at 1:00 p.m. CT
Where: Kentucky Proud Park — Lexington, Kentucky
TV/Stream: SEC Network+/Watch ESPN (Dick Gabriel and Doug Flynn)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)
BetSaracen Odds
Money Line
- Arkansas (-165)
- Kentucky (+145)
Double R Props
- Brady Tygart over 5.5 innings pitched and over 6.5 strikeouts (+185)
- Peyton Stovall over 1.5 haze hits and over 0.5 extra base hits (+185)
- Ben McLaughlin over 0.5 RBIs and over 0.5 runs (+210)
- Hudson White over 0.5 extra base hits and over 0.5 runs (+210)
- Gabe Gaeckle over 4.5 strikeouts and over 4.5 batters faced (+300)
(Alternate lines, spreads, team totals and player props are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story.)
Starting Lineups
Arkansas:
Lineups to be posted 1 hour before first pitch.
SP: RHP Brady Tygart (4-1, 2.68 ERA)
Kentucky:
Lineups to be posted 1 hour before first pitch.
SP: LHP Dominic Niman (7-3, 5.00 ERA)