The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (40-8, 17-6 SEC) and No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (33-11, 17-6 SEC) will meet for a rubber match Sunday with sole possession of first place in the SEC on the line at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

Arkansas opened the series Friday with a dominant 10-3 win over the Wildcats behind 11 team hits and 14 strikeouts from junior ace Hagen Smith. Kentucky then tied things up with a commanding 11-3 victory of its own Saturday afternoon.

RECAP: Kentucky evens series with 11-3 win over Arkansas

Both teams enter the contest tied for first place in the SEC, with Tennessee just behind the Wildcats in the Eastern Division and Texas A&M trailing the Hogs in the SEC West.

The Razorbacks will start left-hander Mason Molina on the mound after he did not pitch last weekend against Florida due to an ankle injury. A transfer from Texas Tech, Molina owns a 3-1 record with a 3.47 ERA, 28 walks and 28 strikeouts this season.

"Yeah, just to go out and attack, make them earn everything, throw his fastball for a strike," Van Horn said of Molina postgame Saturday. "If he does that, he’ll be in good shape."

WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Kentucky 11, Arkansas 3

Kentucky will start right-hander Mason Moore (7-1, 5.08 ERA) for the 12th time this season Sunday. Moore was shelled by South Carolina last weekend, when he allowed nine earned runs on 10 hits in a 10-0 loss to the Gamecocks.

With a win Sunday, Arkansas can clinch its best 24-game SEC start in program history. The Hogs’ best 24-game SEC start in school history is 17-7, which they have achieved four times – 1999, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

"Well I think we’ll play hard," Van Horn said Saturday. "I know that. They show up every day and get after it. Just a matter of if things go our way a little bit, but most of the time you have to make your own breaks.

"You have to do it and not expect the other team to fall apart. You’ve got to throw strikes, you’ve got to field the ball and you’ve got to take advantage of some pitches that are left in the zone. You’ve got to square them up and hopefully they don’t catch them. We’ll see how it goes."

For all the details on Arkansas-Kentucky, including TV details starting pitchers and odds courtesy of BetSaracen: