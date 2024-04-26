FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (35-6, 14-4 SEC) look to continue their 25 home game winning streak in a three-game matchup against the Florida Gators (21-19, 8-10 SEC) that begins Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Diamond Hogs are coming off a 2-1 road series victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks and an 11-1 midweek run-rule againt UAPB. Led by head coach Kevin O'Sullivan, the Gators were defeated twice last weekend by No. 13 Vanderbilt before picking up a Tuesday run-rule against Stetson.

Despite Florida's lacking overall record, Van Horn doesn't doubt that the Gators are one the most talented teams in the country.

"League play, it’s been up and down with their pitching," Van Horn said on Thursday. "Offensively, they’re strong. They’ve hit a bunch of home runs. I think, like, 90. Their first baseman and pitcher [Jac] Cagliaone, he’s unbelievable when you look at his numbers. He’s hitting .410 with 25 homers and he’s only struck out 14 times.

"They’re really dangerous and they’ve very talented. They’ve just had some young pitchers that maybe are a year away that they’ve tried to depend on in midweek games that have hurt them. In league play, it’s just a good league"

Heading into the weekend, the Razorbacks have had to shift the starting rotation around due to an ankle injury suffered by Texas Tech transfer left-hander Mason Molina. As a result, righty Brady Tygart will start the second game of the series with the the third game starter listed as TBA.

"(Molina) twisted his ankle doing some drill work, Coach (Matt) Hobbs and him and a few other pitchers," Van Horn said. "We’re going to give him this week off to let that heal. We could probably put him on the roster. We cold probably pitch him. He’s probably 90%. But we want to make sure that next week and going forward he’s at 100%.

Left-handed junior Hagen Smith is in line to take the mound for Arkansas on Friday, but that could be impacted with incoming inclement weather shadowing over the weekend. First pitch for the matchup has already been moved up from its original start time of 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

"I’m thinking tomorrow on Friday as of now we have a window to play, 7-to-10 or 5-to-10 or whatever it looks like where it’s not quite such a big percentage," Van Horn said. "Now that could change obviously tomorrow and then closer to game time. You know if the percentages go up and storms are going to roll in we won’t start that game. But we’re planning on playing tomorrow at 7:00."

Arkansas maintains a 36-35 overall series record against Florida, including a 16-11 record in games played in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Hogs are 29-23 overall against the Gators, with a 13-5 home record in the series.

Since 2017, Arkansas is 8-5 overall against Florida, including a three-game weekend series sweep at Baum-Walker Stadium during the 2021 campaign. The Razorbacks are going for their second consecutive weekend home series win over the Gators, a feat they have not accomplished since winning four weekend home series in a row from 2005-11.

First pitch between Arkansas and Florida is set for 6 p.m. CT on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium. For more information, HawgBeat has you covered with TV details, starting pitchers and odds courtesy of BetSaracen: