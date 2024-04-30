FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (37-7, 16-5 SEC) are set to host a familiar opponent for a pair of midweek games beginning Tuesday against the Missouri State Bears (18-24, 7-11 MVC) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas took two of three games against Florida over the weekend, but had a 27-game home winning streak end in a 9-5 loss in Game 3, which was the second half of a Saturday doubleheader. The Diamond Hogs are a perfect 10-0 in midweek games this season with just the two games this week left for regular season midweek matchups.

Missouri State most recently dropped two of three games at Evansville over the weekend, but it did win in run rule fashion, 19-8, in the Sunday matchup. The last two midweek games for the Bears have been a pair of losses to SEC foe Missouri, which Arkansas swept March 15-17 in Fayetteville.

Razorback sophomore right-handed pitcher Gage Wood (2-1, 2.45 ERA) will get his first collegiate start Tuesday opposite of Missouri State left-hander Brendan Beaver (2-2, 8.67 ERA), who has logged five starts and 11 total appearances this season.

Long-time head coach Keith Guttin is in his 42nd and final season at the helm for Missouri State. His squad got the best of Arkansas last season with an 8-4 win over the Hogs in Springfield, Missouri, on April 25, 2023.

Arkansas is 57-30 in the all-time series against Missouri State, and the Hogs are 35-15 against the Bears in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 19-11 overall against the Bears and Guttin, with an 11-8 record at home in the series.

Below are details on how to stream Tuesday's game, plus the betting odds via BetSaracen and more.