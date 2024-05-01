FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (38-7, 16-5 SEC) are set to play their final midweek game of the season against the Missouri State Bears (18-25, 7-11 MVC) on Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas took game one of the midweek bout on Tuesday 12-7 thanks to a red-hot offense that scored runs in each of the first four innings. Wehiwa Aloy swatted his team-leading 11th home run to take the lead in the bottom of the first, and the Diamond Hogs continued to answer the Bears throughout the rest of the ballgame.

With the victory, the Razorbacks improved to 11-0 in midweek games and 30-2 at home this year and clinched their fifth 30-win season at Baum-Walker Stadium since the venue opened in 1996. Arkansas also accomplished 30-win seasons at Baum-Walker Stadium in 2018 (34), 2019 (33), 2021 (30) and 2023 (32).

Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for Wednesday's contest, but fans should probably expect to see another revolving door on the mound for both squads.

"We probably used a couple of guys we were going to throw tomorrow tonight," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Tuesday. So they might have as well. I imagine both teams will be a little thin on pitching tomorrow with conference coming up and what it means for both teams."

Arkansas is 58-30 in the all-time series against Missouri State, and the Hogs are 36-15 against the Bears in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 20-11 overall against the Bears and Guttin, with an 12-8 record at home in the series.

For all the details on Arkansas-Missouri State, including TV details starting pitchers and odds courtesy of BetSaracen: