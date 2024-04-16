FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (30-5, 12-3 SEC) are set for a midweek showdown with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (26-11, 9-9 Big 12) that will be nationally televised Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The first of a two-game set, Tuesday's matchup will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Karl Ravech on play-by-play and Kyle Peterson adding analysis.

Both teams suffered series losses over the weekend, as Arkansas lost two of three on the road at Alabama — its first series loss all year — and Texas Tech also dropped a pair of games at TCU on Saturday and Sunday.

The Razorbacks will start sophomore right-hander Ben Bybee (2-0, 1.00 ERA) against sophomore left Zach Erdman (0-0, 7.24 ERA) for the Red Raiders on Tuesday.

"I just want to play good," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Sunday. "I think it’s great that we’re playing a good team, a Power Five team, big name, lot of tradition. I think it’s probably the best thing that could happen to us after losing two straight. We got to play good or we’ll get beat again. I think it’s good for this team, they need to play good."

Arkansas is in the midst of a program-best 23-game winning streak at Baum-Walker Stadium, and the Hogs are 25-1 overall at home this season, while Texas Tech owns a 6-6 road record on the year.

Tuesday will mark the first meeting between the old Southwest Conference rivals since 2021. The last two games before that between Arkansas and Tech occurred in Omaha at the College World Series in 2018 and 2019. The Red Raiders fell to Arkansas in 2018 before rebounding with a 5-4 win over the Hogs in 2019.

Razorback catcher Hudson White and left-handed pitcher Mason Molina both transferred in from Texas Tech, where they each spent the previous two seasons with the Red Raiders.

Arkansas is currently 7-0 in midweek games this season, and that includes wins against Grambling, UCA, Oral Roberts, Little Rock and Arkansas State, as well as a midweek series sweep over San Jose State one week ago.

Here are details on how to watch Tuesday's game, plus the betting options via BetSaracen and the pitching matchup.