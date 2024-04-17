FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (31-5, 12-3 SEC) will look to win their 25th straight game at Baum-Walker Stadium on Wednesday in the second matchup of a two-game midweek series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (26-12, 9-9 Big 12).

Arkansas came back from a seven-run deficit Tuesday to earn a 9-8 walk-off win over the Red Raiders courtesy of a pinch-hit RBI sacrifice fly out in the bottom of the ninth from freshman Nolan Souza.

RECAP: Arkansas erases seven-run deficit to walk off Texas Tech

"Just proud of our guys," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame. "They rallied and just kept going and found a way to win against a team that can really hit. We’ve got our hands full again tomorrow."

The Razorbacks will be putting their perfect 8-0 record in midweek games this season on the line with freshman left-hander Colin Fisher getting the start on the mound Wednesday. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound native of Noble, Oklahoma, Fisher owns a 6-1 record and a 1.96 ERA across 23.0 innings pitched this season.

Texas Tech will start junior right-hander Hudson Parker (0-0, 4.26 ERA), a transfer from Midland College, where he was a two-way player. The Red Raiders' lineup had 13 hits against the Hogs on Tuesday, including five from right fielder Austin Green.

Unable to watch Arkansas-Texas Tech? HawgBeat has you covered with inning-by-inning updates, highlights and more: