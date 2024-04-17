Live Scoreboard: No. 2 Arkansas vs. Texas Tech (Game 2)
FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (31-5, 12-3 SEC) will look to win their 25th straight game at Baum-Walker Stadium on Wednesday in the second matchup of a two-game midweek series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (26-12, 9-9 Big 12).
Arkansas came back from a seven-run deficit Tuesday to earn a 9-8 walk-off win over the Red Raiders courtesy of a pinch-hit RBI sacrifice fly out in the bottom of the ninth from freshman Nolan Souza.
RECAP: Arkansas erases seven-run deficit to walk off Texas Tech
"Just proud of our guys," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame. "They rallied and just kept going and found a way to win against a team that can really hit. We’ve got our hands full again tomorrow."
The Razorbacks will be putting their perfect 8-0 record in midweek games this season on the line with freshman left-hander Colin Fisher getting the start on the mound Wednesday. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound native of Noble, Oklahoma, Fisher owns a 6-1 record and a 1.96 ERA across 23.0 innings pitched this season.
Texas Tech will start junior right-hander Hudson Parker (0-0, 4.26 ERA), a transfer from Midland College, where he was a two-way player. The Red Raiders' lineup had 13 hits against the Hogs on Tuesday, including five from right fielder Austin Green.
Unable to watch Arkansas-Texas Tech? HawgBeat has you covered with inning-by-inning updates, highlights and more:
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (31-5, 12-3 SEC) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (26-12, 9-9 Big 12)
When: Wednesday, April 17 at 4:00 p.m. CT
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: SEC Network/Watch ESPN (Karl Ravech and Kyle Peterson)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
--------------
--------------
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
1. Peyton Stovall, 2B
2. Peyton Holt, CF
3. Ben McLaughlin, 1B
4. Wehiwa Aloy, SS
5. Nolan Souza, 3B
6. Jack Wagner, DH
7. Ross Lovich, RF
8. Jayson Jones, LF
9. Parker Rowland, C
SP: Colin Fisher (6-1, 1.96 ERA)
Texas Tech:
1. Gavin Kash, DH
2. TJ Pompey, 2B
3. Kevin Bazzell, C
4. Austin Green, CF
5. Drew Woodcox, LF
6. Landon Stripling, 1B
7. Cade McGee, 3B
8. Owen Washburn, RF
9. Will Burns, SS
SP: RHP Hudson Parker (0-0, 4.26 ERA)