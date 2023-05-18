The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (38-13) are back on the road for their final regular season series against the No. 12 Vanderbilt Commodores (35-16) for a three-game series in Nashville, Tennessee.

Arkansas is looking to continue its momentum from last week, when it took two of three games from South Carolina in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks have a 1.5-game lead on LSU in the SEC West and a one-game lead on Florida overall.

Vanderbilt is looking to get back into the SEC regular season title race after it gave up the SEC East lead to Florida when it was swept by the Gators last weekend. The Commodores canceled their midweek game on Tuesday against Middle Tennessee due to “inclement weather."

Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith will be back on the mound Thursday night to make his ninth start of the season. Smith enters the game with a 7-1 record and a 2.47 ERA. The southpaw has allowed 17 runs on 37 hits and has struck out 86 in 58 ⅓ innings pitched. Last Friday against South Carolina, Smith allowed one run on four hits and struck out nine while walking three in 5 ⅔ innings.

Vanderbilt will throw right-handed pitcher Patrick Reilly on Friday night. Reilly will make his fourth start and 12th appearance of the season. His last start came a week ago at Florida, when he threw 4.0 innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and walking three with five strikeouts. He has had just one appearance this season last more than 4 ⅓ innings.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below: