How to watch No. 2 Arkansas vs No. 12 Vanderbilt, starting rotations, more
The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (38-13) are back on the road for their final regular season series against the No. 12 Vanderbilt Commodores (35-16) for a three-game series in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arkansas is looking to continue its momentum from last week, when it took two of three games from South Carolina in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks have a 1.5-game lead on LSU in the SEC West and a one-game lead on Florida overall.
Vanderbilt is looking to get back into the SEC regular season title race after it gave up the SEC East lead to Florida when it was swept by the Gators last weekend. The Commodores canceled their midweek game on Tuesday against Middle Tennessee due to “inclement weather."
Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith will be back on the mound Thursday night to make his ninth start of the season. Smith enters the game with a 7-1 record and a 2.47 ERA. The southpaw has allowed 17 runs on 37 hits and has struck out 86 in 58 ⅓ innings pitched. Last Friday against South Carolina, Smith allowed one run on four hits and struck out nine while walking three in 5 ⅔ innings.
Vanderbilt will throw right-handed pitcher Patrick Reilly on Friday night. Reilly will make his fourth start and 12th appearance of the season. His last start came a week ago at Florida, when he threw 4.0 innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and walking three with five strikeouts. He has had just one appearance this season last more than 4 ⅓ innings.
How to watch/listen
When: 6 p.m. CT Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Hawkins Field — Nashville, Tennessee
Stream/Online: SEC Network, SEC Network, SEC Network+ (Tom Hart & Chris Burke)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)
Starting Pitchers
Thursday: Vanderbilt RHP Patrick Reilly (3-2, 6.43 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (7-1, 2.47 ERA)
Friday: Vanderbilt LHP Devin Futrell (6-3, 2.93 ERA) vs. Arkansas TBA
Saturday: Vanderbilt TBA vs. Arkansas TBA
Notes
~ Arkansas is ranked by all six major college baseball polls:
USA Today Coaches: 2 (+1 from last week)
D1Baseball: 2 (+1)
Perfect Game: 2 (+1)
Collegiate Baseball: 2 (+1)
NCBWA: 2 (+1)
Baseball America: 2 (+2)
~ Arkansas and Vanderbilt have met 75 times with the Razorbacks leading the all-time series 34-31 and 14-13 in games played in Nashville.
~ Arkansas is looking for its first series win in Nashville since 2010, as it dropped series in 2015 and 2019.
~ In the 2019 series finale against the Commodores, Arkansas scored 14 runs on 22 hits in a two-run win, the most in an SEC road game since 1997.
~ Arkansas and Vanderbilt first met in 1970 in Covington, Tennessee. The Commodores won 9-6 in Norm DeBriyn’s first season as head coach of the Razorbacks.
~ Wins in Nashville have been hard fought with Arkansas’ last five wins at Vanderbilt being decided by two runs or less.
