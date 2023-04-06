How to watch No. 5 Arkansas at Ole Miss, starting pitchers, more
The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (23-5) are back on the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (17-11) for a three-game SEC series at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi, starting on Thursday.
Arkansas is coming off of a home series win over Alabama last weekend. The Diamond Hogs dropped the first game 12-1, but won the next two 9-6 and 5-4. Arkansas was scheduled to play Arkansas State on Tuesday, but the game was canceled due to forecasted weather.
Ole Miss enters the series coming off a 7-2 win at Memphis on Tuesday. The Rebels picked up their first SEC win last weekend in a series at Texas A&M, but Ole Miss is still searching for its first SEC win at home.
Arkansas left-hander Hunter Hollan will get the start on Thursday against the Rebels. Hollan enters the game with a 4-1 record and a 3.50 ERA. The southpaw has allowed 16 runs on 35 hits and has struck out 35 in 36 innings pitched. Hollan is looking to bounce back from his last outing against Alabama when he pitched four innings and allowed seven runs on 10 hits while striking out four batters and allowing three home runs.
Ole Miss right-hander Jack Dougherty is set to start on the mound Thursday. Dougherty holds a 2-2 record on the season with a 5.79 ERA and has allowed 22 runs on 38 hits. He has struck out 35 batters in 32 2/3 innings. Dougherty has thrown at least four innings in all but one of his seven starts this season, only throwing 2 1/3 innings against Delaware and has allowed six home runs in his last four starts.
Weather is expected to play a factor for this weekend's series, so to keep up with the latest on scheduling, stay tuned to The Trough premium message board.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, notes and more below:
How to watch/listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (23-5, 6-3) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (17-11, 1-8)
When: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Oxford Mississippi — Swayze Field
Stream/Online: SEC Network+, SEC Network+, SEC Network (Richard Cross & Matt McLaughlin on Thursday and Friday), (Dave Neal & Kyle Peterson on Saturday)
Starting Rotations
Thursday: Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (4-1, 3.50 ERA) vs. Ole Miss RHP Jack Dougherty (2-2, 5.79 ERA)
Friday: Arkansas TBA vs. Ole Miss LHP Xavier Rivas (4-2, 5.61 ERA)
Saturday: Arkansas TBA vs. Ole Miss RHP JT Quinn (3-0, 5.79 ERA)
Notes
~ Arkansas is ranked by all six major college baseball polls:
D1Baseball – No. 5 (+1)
Perfect Game – No. 5 (0)
NCBWA – No. 5 (+1)
USA Today Coaches – No. 5 (+1)
Collegiate Baseball – No. 7 (0)
Baseball America – No. 5 (+2)
~ Arkansas leads the all-time series against Ole Miss 57-52 and the Razorbacks have won the last three regular season series against the Rebels.
~ Friday’s game against Ole Miss will be the 110th meeting between the two teams. The Rebels will be the fourth team Arkansas has played 110 or more times (Auburn, LSU, and Mississippi State are the other three).
~ Arkansas and Ole Miss have met 24 times since 2017, the most for an Arkansas opponent in that span.
~ Arkansas is looking for back-to-back road series wins against the Rebels for the first time since 2008 and 2010.
~ Arkansas has hit a home run in 24 consecutive games and 48 homers in the 28 games played this season. Jared Wegner has 12 home runs, leading the team.
Some notes courtesy of Arkansas Communications
