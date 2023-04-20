The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (30-7) are back on the road for another Southeastern Conference series as they take on the Georgia Bulldogs (20-17) for a three-game set in Athens.

Arkansas is coming off of a home series sweep of Tennessee last weekend. The Razorbacks survived a scare Tuesday from Central Arkansas at Baum-Walker Stadium, winning 6-3.

Georgia enters the series coming off a 5-4 win over Clemson on Tuesday. The Bulldogs dropped a road series at Florida last weekend, winning the first game but falling in the final two.

Arkansas left-hander Hunter Hollan will be back on the mound Thursday night as he makes his 10th start of the season. The southpaw enters the game with a 6-1 record and a 2.81 ERA, having allowed 18 runs on 43 hits and struck out 45 in 48 innings pitched.

Hollan is looking to continue the momentum from his last outing against Tennessee in which he pitched six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out six. Hollan has thrown four or more innings in each of his previous nine starts.

Georgia freshman right-hander Kolten Smith gets the start on the bump for the Bulldogs as he makes his fifth start of the season. Smith holds a 1-1 record on the season with a 4.80 ERA and has allowed 10 runs on 15 hits. He has struck out 15 batters in 15 innings. Smith has pitched in seven games this season and one game since the beginning of April and has yet to go more than 3 ⅓ innings in an appearance.

