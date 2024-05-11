FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (41-9, 18-7 SEC) will look to win the series against a red-hot No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs (32-17, 14-11 SEC) squad Saturday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Friday night's game was electric, as the Hogs won 7-5 after a back-and-forth game that featured Gage Wood slamming the door on the Bulldogs' upset bid with the bases loaded and no outs.

"What I saw was somebody that just went out there and competed and just seemed to enjoy being out there in that type of situation," Van Horn said after the game Friday. "I gave him the ball, I said, ‘Hey, bases loaded, no outs. Have fun.' I walked off. I just tried to loosen him up a little bit.

Saturday will mark Arkansas junior left-hander Brady Tygart's 13th start of the season. In 56.2 innings of work this season, he's struck out 66 batters to 30 walks and owns an ERA of 3.34.

Mississippi State will start ambidextrous pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, who owns a 9-3 record and a 3.53 ERA. Cjintje has struck out 88 batters while walking 24 in 66.1 innings pitched this season.

"Cijntje’s been doing great on Saturdays," Van Horn said Thursday. "Real, real well. Yeah, we’ve got our hands full, and we know it.

Arkansas has a 57-57 overall series record against Mississippi State, including a 28-19 record in games played in Fayetteville. Under Van Horn, the Hogs are 37-28 overall and 19-12 at home against the Bulldogs.

Since 2019, Arkansas is 12-1 against Mississippi State and it has won four consecutive weekend series. The Hogs have not lost a series to the Bulldogs in Fayetteville since 2007, and they are going for their eighth straight weekend home series win.

Below are details on how to stream the game, plus betting odds and player props via BetSaracen.