FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (41-10, 18-8 SEC) are set to face No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs (33-17, 15-11 SEC) squad Sunday afternoon in a rubber match after the Bulldogs took Game 2 of the series Saturday night.

Arkansas' pitchers struggled with the Bulldogs' hitters, issuing 10 walks and allowing nine hits, including two extra-base hits and three home runs to give the Bulldogs an 8-5 win that knotted up the series Saturday.

"It was a little bit of a roller coaster for us," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame. "Thank goodness Coil calmed it down a little bit, gave our offense a chance to score a run or two. And we did, and honestly we were just one big swing away from getting within one or two or maybe even catching or passing them.

"I was happy with the way the guys competed. I was disappointed that four of the last six outs were called strikes and we didn’t swing the bat. But other than that, I mean the start that we started with and the way our guys competed with, I was happy with that."

Sunday's game will feature Arkansas lefty Mason Molina in his 11th start of the season. The Texas Tech transfer owns a 3.81 ERA and has struck out 71 batters while walking 31 in 49.2 innings pitched this season.

Mississippi State has given junior left-hander Pico Kohn the nod for Sunday's game. Primarily pitching in relief this season, he's only racked up 12.0 innings on the mound, and has struck out 16 batters and walked five. He owns an ERA of 3.75.

Kohn's most recent outing came against Ole Miss on May 1, when he threw four innings and allowed four hits and one run in that time. He struck out five batters in that game, as well.

Arkansas has a 57-57 overall series record against Mississippi State, including a 28-20 record in games played in Fayetteville. Under Van Horn, the Hogs are 37-29 overall and 19-13 at home against the Bulldogs.

Since 2019, Arkansas is 12-2 against Mississippi State and it has won four consecutive weekend series. The Hogs have not lost a series to the Bulldogs in Fayetteville since 2007, and they are going for their eighth straight weekend home series win.

