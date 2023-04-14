How to watch No. 5 Arkansas vs No. 16 Tennessee, starting pitchers, more
The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (26-7) are back at home for another Southeastern Conference series as they are set to renew a rivalry with the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers (23-10).
Arkansas is coming off of a road series win over Ole Miss a week ago, when the Diamond Hogs took two out of three games in Oxford, Mississippi. The Razorbacks most recently split a midweek series against Little Rock, winning the first game 21-5 Tuesday and then dropping the second 11-4 Wednesday.
Tennessee enters the series coming off a 14-2 win over Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday. The Volunteers dropped a home series against No. 3 Florida, falling in the first two but they run-ruled the Gators in the final game.
Arkansas left-hander Hunter Hollan will be back on the mound Friday night against the Volunteers when he makes his ninth start of the season. Hollan enters the game with a 5-1 record and a 3.00 ERA. The southpaw has allowed 16 runs on 38 hits and has struck out 39 in 42.0 innings pitched.
Hollan will be looking to continue the momentum from his last outing against Ole Miss, when he pitched 6.0 innings, allowed no runs on three hits and struck out four in a Game 1 victory over the Rebels. The six-inning start is tied the longest of the season for Hollan.
Tennessee right-hander Andrew Lindsey will get the start on the bump for the Volunteers as he will make his first start of the season. The Charlotte transfer holds an 0-1 record on the season with a 2.01 ERA and he has allowed eight runs on 12 hits. Lindsey has struck out 26 batters in 22 1/3 innings. He's pitched in 12 games this season and has yet to go more than 4 2/3 innings in an appearance.
How to watch/listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (26-7, 8-4) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (23-10, 5-7)
When: 7 p.m. CT Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas
Stream/Online: SEC Network, SEC Network+, SEC Network+ (Dave Neal & Kyle Peterson on Friday), (Brett Dolan & Troy Eklund on Saturday and Sunday)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson & Bubba Carpenter)
Starting Rotations
Friday: Tennessee RHP Andrew Lindsey (0-1, 2.01 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (5-1, 3.00 ERA)
Saturday: Tennessee TBA vs. Arkansas TBA
Sunday: Tennessee TBA vs. Arkansas TBA
Notes
~ Arkansas is ranked by all six major college baseball polls:
D1Baseball – No. 5 (0)
Perfect Game – No. 6 (-1)
NCBWA – No. 5 (0)
USA Today Coaches – No. 6 (-1)
Collegiate Baseball – No. 7 (0)
Baseball America – No. 6 (-1)
~ Arkansas leads the all-time series against Tennessee, 39-28, and the Razorbacks are 19-10 against the Volunteers in Fayetteville.
~ Arkansas has not lost a series to Tennessee since 2005, and has not lost a series in Fayetteville since 1996. The two teams will be meeting for the first time since the 2021 SEC Tournament Championship, which Arkansas won 7-2.
~ Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello was an assistant at Arkansas under Dave Van Horn from 2014-2017.
~ Former Razorback DH/LF Luke Bonfield (2015-2018) is the Director of Player Development at Tennessee.
Some notes courtesy of Arkansas Communications
