The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (26-7) are back at home for another Southeastern Conference series as they are set to renew a rivalry with the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers (23-10).

Arkansas is coming off of a road series win over Ole Miss a week ago, when the Diamond Hogs took two out of three games in Oxford, Mississippi. The Razorbacks most recently split a midweek series against Little Rock, winning the first game 21-5 Tuesday and then dropping the second 11-4 Wednesday.

Tennessee enters the series coming off a 14-2 win over Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday. The Volunteers dropped a home series against No. 3 Florida, falling in the first two but they run-ruled the Gators in the final game.

Arkansas left-hander Hunter Hollan will be back on the mound Friday night against the Volunteers when he makes his ninth start of the season. Hollan enters the game with a 5-1 record and a 3.00 ERA. The southpaw has allowed 16 runs on 38 hits and has struck out 39 in 42.0 innings pitched.

Hollan will be looking to continue the momentum from his last outing against Ole Miss, when he pitched 6.0 innings, allowed no runs on three hits and struck out four in a Game 1 victory over the Rebels. The six-inning start is tied the longest of the season for Hollan.

Tennessee right-hander Andrew Lindsey will get the start on the bump for the Volunteers as he will make his first start of the season. The Charlotte transfer holds an 0-1 record on the season with a 2.01 ERA and he has allowed eight runs on 12 hits. Lindsey has struck out 26 batters in 22 1/3 innings. He's pitched in 12 games this season and has yet to go more than 4 2/3 innings in an appearance.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below: