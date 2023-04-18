How to watch No. 5 Arkansas vs UCA, starting pitchers, more
The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (29-7) will take on the Central Arkansas Bears (16-19) for a midweek matchup Tuesday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.
The Razorbacks went 4-1 last week, sweeping the Tennessee Volunteers and splitting a midweek series with Arkansas-Little Rock.
The Bears went a 2-2 last week, defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15-3 in a midweek game in Conway and dropping a weekend series to North Florida.
Junior right-hander Cody Adcock will be on the mound as he makes his fourth start of the season for Arkansas. The Texarkana native threw four innings in his start against Little Rock last Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out one and walking three.
Junior left-handed pitcher Dillan Janak will be making his first start of the season for the Bears. He has pitched 21 ⅔ innings with only one appearance lasting longer than 3 ⅔. Janak has allowed 13 runs on 26 hits and has struck out 17 while walking 11.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below:
How to watch/listen
Who: No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (29-7) vs. Central Arkansas Bears (16-19)
When: 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas — Baum-Walker Stadium
Stream/Online: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Starting Pitchers
Central Arkansas LHP Dillan Janak (0-1, 4.56 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Cody Adcock (3-1, 6.37 ERA)
Notes
~ Arkansas is ranked by all six major college baseball polls:
D1Baseball – No. 5 (0)
Perfect Game – No. 5 (+1)
NCBWA – No. 5 (0)
USA Today Coaches – No. 5 (+1)
Collegiate Baseball – No. 4 (+3)
Baseball America – No. 5 (+1)
~ Arkansas and UCA have met three times on the diamond with the Razorbacks leading the series 3-0. Two of the three meetings have come in Fayetteville, and the most recent matchup in 2022 was played in North Little Rock.
~ In the first two meetings against the Bears, a Razorback hit for the cycle (Robert Moore in 2021, Dylan Leach in 2022).
~ Arkansas is 15-2 since 2019 against teams from the state of Arkansas (5-0 vs. UAPB, 3-0 vs. Arkansas State, 3-0 vs. UCA, 4-2 vs. Little Rock).
~ Arkansas has hit a home run in 32 consecutive games and in 34 of its 36 games this season.
~ UCA is 2-2 this season against in-state opponents, going 1-1 against Arkansas State, losing to Little Rock, and defeating UAPB.
~ Former Razorback outfielder Trey Harris plays for Central Arkansas. He spent 2019 at Arkansas, transferred to Crowder Community College, then transferred to UCA.
Some notes courtesy of Arkansas Communications
