The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (29-7) will take on the Central Arkansas Bears (16-19) for a midweek matchup Tuesday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks went 4-1 last week, sweeping the Tennessee Volunteers and splitting a midweek series with Arkansas-Little Rock.

The Bears went a 2-2 last week, defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15-3 in a midweek game in Conway and dropping a weekend series to North Florida.

Junior right-hander Cody Adcock will be on the mound as he makes his fourth start of the season for Arkansas. The Texarkana native threw four innings in his start against Little Rock last Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out one and walking three.

Junior left-handed pitcher Dillan Janak will be making his first start of the season for the Bears. He has pitched 21 ⅔ innings with only one appearance lasting longer than 3 ⅔. Janak has allowed 13 runs on 26 hits and has struck out 17 while walking 11.

