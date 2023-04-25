How to watch No. 7 Arkansas vs Missouri State, starting pitchers, more
The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (30-10) will take on the Missouri State Bears (22-16) for the first and only road midweek game of the season at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri, on Tuesday evening.
The Razorbacks went 1-3 last week, getting swept at Georgia and winning a midweek game, 6-3, over Central Arkansas.
The Bears went a 3-1 last week, falling 7-6 in a midweek game at Missouri and sweeping a weekend series against Belmont.
Last season, Arkansas' only midweek loss was to Missouri State. The Bears defeated the Razorbacks 6-4 at Baum-Walker Stadium on May 3, 2022.
"The Missouri State-Arkansas game is usually a good midweek game," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Saturday. "It's usually very competitive. Obviously, I think Missouri State plays hard. They have a good program. They work at it."
Arkansas is dealing with a slew of injuries to significant contributors like left fielder Jared Wegner (thumb), center fielder Tavian Josenberger (hamstring), catcher Parker Rowland (back) and right-hander Brady Tygart (strained UCL).
"I mean, we’re just trying to patch this thing together until we can get all of our guys back," Van Horn said. "We’ve just got to win enough games to get to a playoffs or a regional, ‘cause there’s going to be a lot of conference games played without our guys, and we’ve got to find a way to win."
Junior right-hander Cody Adcock will be on the mound as he makes his fifth start of the season for Arkansas. Adcock threw four innings in his last start against UCA a week ago, allowing one run on one hit while striking out three and walking one.
The Bears will start sophomore right-handed pitcher Tyler Tscherter on the bump. Tscherter will be making his fourth start and 13th appearance of the season. He has pitched 31 innings this season with every appearance lasting four innings or less. Tscherter has allowed 17 runs on 29 hits and has struck out 27 batters while walking 11.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below:
How to watch/listen
Who: No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (30-10) vs. Missouri State Bears (22-16)
When: 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday
Where: Springfield, Missouri — Hammons Field
Stream/Online: ESPN+ (Mike McClure & Shane Friebe)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)
Starting Pitchers
Tuesday: Arkansas RHP Cody Adcock (3-1, 5.65 ERA) vs. Missouri State RHP Tyler Tscherter (3-3, 3.77 ERA)
Notes
~ Arkansas is ranked by all six major college baseball polls:
D1Baseball – No. 7 (-2)
Perfect Game – No. 6 (-1)
NCBWA – No. 6 (-1)
USA Today Coaches – No. 6 (-1)
Collegiate Baseball – No. 7 (-3)
Baseball America – No. 6 (-1)
~ Arkansas and Missouri State have met 82 times on the diamond with the Razorbacks leading the series 55-27. The Razorbacks are 19-12 in Springfield against the Bears.
~The Razorbacks and Bears met in the 2017 Fayetteville Regional three times. The most memorable game was a six hour thriller (longest 9-inning game in school history) with the Hogs winning 11-10 to force the deciding game later that day.
~Dave Van Horn and Missouri State head coach Keith Guttin have met 30 times with Van Horn leading the series 20-10.
~Arkansas assistant coach and hitting coach Nate Thompson spent three seasons from 2014 to 2017 as an assistant coach.
Some notes courtesy of Arkansas Communications
