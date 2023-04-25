The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (30-10) will take on the Missouri State Bears (22-16) for the first and only road midweek game of the season at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri, on Tuesday evening.

The Razorbacks went 1-3 last week, getting swept at Georgia and winning a midweek game, 6-3, over Central Arkansas.

The Bears went a 3-1 last week, falling 7-6 in a midweek game at Missouri and sweeping a weekend series against Belmont.

Last season, Arkansas' only midweek loss was to Missouri State. The Bears defeated the Razorbacks 6-4 at Baum-Walker Stadium on May 3, 2022.

"The Missouri State-Arkansas game is usually a good midweek game," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Saturday. "It's usually very competitive. Obviously, I think Missouri State plays hard. They have a good program. They work at it."

Arkansas is dealing with a slew of injuries to significant contributors like left fielder Jared Wegner (thumb), center fielder Tavian Josenberger (hamstring), catcher Parker Rowland (back) and right-hander Brady Tygart (strained UCL).

"I mean, we’re just trying to patch this thing together until we can get all of our guys back," Van Horn said. "We’ve just got to win enough games to get to a playoffs or a regional, ‘cause there’s going to be a lot of conference games played without our guys, and we’ve got to find a way to win."

Junior right-hander Cody Adcock will be on the mound as he makes his fifth start of the season for Arkansas. Adcock threw four innings in his last start against UCA a week ago, allowing one run on one hit while striking out three and walking one.

The Bears will start sophomore right-handed pitcher Tyler Tscherter on the bump. Tscherter will be making his fourth start and 13th appearance of the season. He has pitched 31 innings this season with every appearance lasting four innings or less. Tscherter has allowed 17 runs on 29 hits and has struck out 27 batters while walking 11.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below: