How to watch No. 8 Arkansas vs Army, starting pitchers, more
The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) will take on the Army Black Knights (5-5) for the first ever meeting between the two schools in a midweek showdown at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville on Tuesday.
Arkansas is coming off 4-0 week, defeating Illinois State 10-9 in 11 innings on Wednesday and sweeping the Wright State Raiders over the weekend.
Army went 1-3 last weekend, dropping a pair of games to Kansas State and splitting a pair with newly-Division 1 Stonehill College. After the game in Fayetteville, the Black Knights will head to Fairborn, Ohio, to take a common opponent in Wright State. Tuesday will be Army’s first midweek game of the season.
Getting the start on the mound for Arkansas will be freshman left-hander Parker Coil, who will be making his first career start and fourth outing of the season. The southpaw from Edmond, Oklahoma, has only pitched in 3.0 innings but in his last two outings he has allowed zero runs after giving up two runs in 1 1/3 innings against TCU.
The Black Knights have yet to announce their starting pitcher.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below:
How to watch/listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) vs Army Black Knights (5-5)
When: 3 p.m. CT Tuesday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas — Baum-Walker Stadium
Stream/Online: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Starting Rotations
Army TBA vs. Arkansas LHP Parker Coil (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 3.0 IP)
Notes
~ Arkansas is ranked by all six major college baseball polls after the third weekend of play:
D1Baseball – No. 8
Perfect Game – No. 3
NCBWA – No. 7
USA Today Coaches – No. 8
Collegiate Baseball – No. 7
Baseball America – No. 9
~ Arkansas and Army will be meeting for the first time ever in baseball. The Razorbacks are 3-1 all-time against Division 1 service academies but they will be playing a service academy in Fayetteville for the first time in school history.
~ Tuesday will be Military Appreciation Day at Baum-Walker Stadium and Arkansas will be wearing camouflage hats. They are 3-1 all-time when wearing camouflage.
~ Arkansas is 7-0 all-time against teams from the Patriot League (5-0 vs. Bucknell, 2-0 vs. Navy).
~ Army enters the game 1-24 all-time against SEC competition with their only win coming against Florida.
~ Wright State, which Arkansas swept over the weekend, was picked to finish first out of six teams in the Patriot League preseason poll.
~ Four Black Knights players were named to the preseason All-Patriot League team: catcher Derek Berg, first baseman Ross Friedrick, shortstop Kevin Dubrule, and third baseman Sam Ruta.
Some notes courtesy of Arkansas Communications
