The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) will take on the Army Black Knights (5-5) for the first ever meeting between the two schools in a midweek showdown at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Arkansas is coming off 4-0 week, defeating Illinois State 10-9 in 11 innings on Wednesday and sweeping the Wright State Raiders over the weekend.

Army went 1-3 last weekend, dropping a pair of games to Kansas State and splitting a pair with newly-Division 1 Stonehill College. After the game in Fayetteville, the Black Knights will head to Fairborn, Ohio, to take a common opponent in Wright State. Tuesday will be Army’s first midweek game of the season.

Getting the start on the mound for Arkansas will be freshman left-hander Parker Coil, who will be making his first career start and fourth outing of the season. The southpaw from Edmond, Oklahoma, has only pitched in 3.0 innings but in his last two outings he has allowed zero runs after giving up two runs in 1 1/3 innings against TCU.

The Black Knights have yet to announce their starting pitcher.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below: