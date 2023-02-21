The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) will host the Grambling Tigers (1-2) for the home-opener at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon.

After a successful showing at the College Baseball Showdown, which was capped off with an 18-1 rout of No. 15 Oklahoma State, the Diamond Hogs will get an easier test in their first midweek game of the year.

Grambling went 1-2 in its first weekend of play at the Cactus Jack HBCU Classic, which featured losses to Prairie View A&M and Southern and a 14-4 win over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday.

Getting the starting nod on the mound for Arkansas will be big freshman right-hander Ben Bybee, who faced two batters in the bottom of the ninth inning of Arkansas' 18-6 loss to No. 8 TCU on Saturday. Bybee hails from Blue Valley Southwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas, and he was rated as Perfect Game's No. 4 overall prospect and No. 2 right-handed pitcher in Kansas for the 2022 class.

The Tigers will start preseason Second Team All-SWAC left-hander Jacorey Boudreaux on the mound. He started 13 games and appeared in 17 during the 2022 season, and he posted a 7.29 ERA in 70 1/3 innings with 54 walks and 67 strikeouts.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below: