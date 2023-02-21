How to watch No. 9 Arkansas vs Grambling, starting pitchers, more
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) will host the Grambling Tigers (1-2) for the home-opener at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon.
After a successful showing at the College Baseball Showdown, which was capped off with an 18-1 rout of No. 15 Oklahoma State, the Diamond Hogs will get an easier test in their first midweek game of the year.
Grambling went 1-2 in its first weekend of play at the Cactus Jack HBCU Classic, which featured losses to Prairie View A&M and Southern and a 14-4 win over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday.
Getting the starting nod on the mound for Arkansas will be big freshman right-hander Ben Bybee, who faced two batters in the bottom of the ninth inning of Arkansas' 18-6 loss to No. 8 TCU on Saturday. Bybee hails from Blue Valley Southwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas, and he was rated as Perfect Game's No. 4 overall prospect and No. 2 right-handed pitcher in Kansas for the 2022 class.
The Tigers will start preseason Second Team All-SWAC left-hander Jacorey Boudreaux on the mound. He started 13 games and appeared in 17 during the 2022 season, and he posted a 7.29 ERA in 70 1/3 innings with 54 walks and 67 strikeouts.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below:
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) vs Grambling Tigers (1-2)
When: 3 p.m. CT Tuesday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas — Baum-Walker Stadium
Stream/Online: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Arkansas Starting Pitcher
Freshman RHP Ben Bybee
6'6", 235 pounds / Overland Park, Kan. / Blue Valley Southwest HS
2023 stats: 0.00 ERA, 1 GP, 0.1 IP, 1 K, 1 HB
Grambling Starting Pitcher
Graduate Senior LHP Jacorey Boudreaux
5'11", 192 pounds / Houston, Texas / Oak Ridge HS / UT-San Antonio
2023 stats: 9.00 ERA, 1 GP, 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K
Notes
~ Arkansas is ranked by all six major college baseball polls after the first weekend of the season:
D1Baseball – No. 9 (-1)
Perfect Game – No. 3 (+1)
NCBWA – No. 7 (-1)
USA Today Coaches – No. 6 (not updated)
Collegiate Baseball – No. 7
Baseball America – No. 11
~ It has been 282 days since Arkansas’ last home game. The last time the Hogs played at Baum-Walker Stadium was in a 5-0 seven-inning loss to Vanderbilt on May 15, 2022.
The Razorbacks have played 19 consecutive games away from home since then, traveling to five different states in that span — Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Nebraska and Texas.
~ Tuesday's home opener against Grambling will mark the start of an 18-game homestand, the Hogs' longest stretch of consecutive games at home since 1982. That season, Arkansas played 22 straight games at George Cole Field to begin the year and finished the campaign with a 40-15-2 overall record.
~ 1982 also marked head coach Dave Van Horn's first — and only — season as a Razorback. A standout infielder, Van Horn earned All-Southwest Conference honors, including Newcomer of the Year accolades, and was selected as the Hogs' most valuable player that season.
~ The Razorbacks faced Grambling in a two-game midweek series on March 15-16 last season. Arkansas outscored the Tigers 27-4 across both eight inning games.
~ Arkansas is 9-0 all-time against Grambling. All but one of the nine games have been played in Fayetteville, while one was played at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
~ Grambling was picked preseason to finish second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division.
~ Three Tigers players were named preseason First Team All-SWAC: SS Cameron Bufford, OF Trevor Hatton, OF Terry Burrell. Catcher Julian Murphy and Boudreaux were named to the second team.
Some notes courtesy of Arkansas Communications
