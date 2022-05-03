How to watch, pitching matchup: Arkansas vs. Missouri State (May 3)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

~Arkansas has won 18 straight midweek games dating back to an 8-5 loss to Oklahoma on March 16 last year.

~This will be the first time Arkansas and Missouri State have met on the diamond since 2019, as the pandemic wiped out most of 2020 and the Bears had COVID-19 issues that caused the cancelation of last year's matchup. In that 2019 game, which was played the day Arkansas men's basketball coach Mike Anderson was fired, the Razorbacks scored eight straight runs to win 8-2 in Springfield, Mo.

~Prior to that two-year stretch, Arkansas and Missouri State played at least once in all but seven years between 1966-2019. Over that 54-year stretch, the Razorbacks lead the all-time series 55-26. Since 2015, though, the series is tied 6-6 -- and that includes matchups in the 2015 Fayetteville Super Regional and 2017 Fayetteville Regional.

~Five of the Bears' primary starters are hitting at least .320, led by Spencer Nivens (.363) and Mason Greer (.356). However, it's senior Dakota Kotowski who leads the team in home runs (16) and RBIs (43), despite a .268 batting average.