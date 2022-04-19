How to watch, pitching matchup, stats: Diamond Hogs vs. Arkansas State (G1)
Pregame Stuff
----------------------------------------------
Arkansas (28-7, 11-4 SEC) vs. Arkansas State (7-24, 2-12 Sun Belt)
First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Weather: mostly cloudy, 63 degrees, 0% chance of precipitation, winds SSE 14 mph
Week 9 SEC Scoreboard, Standings
Pitching matchup
ARK: S-Sr. RHP Kole Ramage (15 G/0 GS, 28 IP, 4.50 ERA, 33 K/9 BB, .178 BAA)
ASU: TBA
|Stat
|Arkansas State
|Arkansas
|
Batting average
|
.249
|
.283
|
Slugging percentage
|
.355
|
.493
|
On-base percentage
|
.348
|
.394
|
Home runs
|
21
|
53
|
Runs/game
|
4.84
|
7.66
|
ERA
|
6.51
|
3.42
|
WHIP
|
1.83
|
1.19
|
Strikeouts/9 innings
|
8.83
|
10.99
|
Strikeout-to-walk ratio
|
1.51
|
3.13
|
Fielding percentage
|
.950
|
.986
|
Stolen bases/game
|
0.29
|
0.97