{{ timeAgo('2022-04-19 09:42:04 -0500') }} baseball Edit

How to watch, pitching matchup, stats: Diamond Hogs vs. Arkansas State (G1)

Follow along as Arkansas and Arkansas State open up a two-game midweek series.
Follow along as Arkansas and Arkansas State open up a two-game midweek series. (Arkansas Athletics)
Pregame Stuff

Arkansas (28-7, 11-4 SEC) vs. Arkansas State (7-24, 2-12 Sun Belt)

First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Weather: mostly cloudy, 63 degrees, 0% chance of precipitation, winds SSE 14 mph

Pitching matchup

ARK: S-Sr. RHP Kole Ramage (15 G/0 GS, 28 IP, 4.50 ERA, 33 K/9 BB, .178 BAA)

ASU: TBA

Arkansas-Arkansas State Stat Comparison
Stat Arkansas State Arkansas

Batting average

.249

.283

Slugging percentage

.355

.493

On-base percentage

.348

.394

Home runs

21

53

Runs/game

4.84

7.66

ERA

6.51

3.42

WHIP

1.83

1.19

Strikeouts/9 innings

8.83

10.99

Strikeout-to-walk ratio

1.51

3.13

Fielding percentage

.950

.986

Stolen bases/game

0.29

0.97

