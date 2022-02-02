How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops at Georgia

Riding a six-game winning streak, Arkansas returns to SEC play for a road game tonight. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...

~In a stark contrast to Arkansas' current six-game winning streak, Georgia has lost nine of its last 10 games. It is just 6-15 overall for the season, including a 1-7 mark in SEC play. In their last game out, the Bulldogs lost to Vanderbilt 85-77.

~Interestingly, Georgia's lone win during that stretch was an 82-76 win over Alabama - a team that has beaten Gonzaga, Houston, Baylor, Tennessee and LSU, but also lost to Missouri, Iona, Memphis and Davidson.

~Through Tuesday's games, the Bulldogs are No. 211 in the NET rankings, which is by far the worst ranking among SEC teams. However, the game is on the road, so it'll be a Quadrant 3 opportunity for Arkansas. On the flip side, the Razorbacks are up to No. 51, so it'll be a Q2 opportunity for Georgia.

~Georgia has two players averaging almost identical points per game in sophomore Kario Oquendo (12.7 ppg) and senior Braelen Bridges (12.6). Oquendo is a 6-foot-4 guard who transferred in from a junior college, while Bridges is a 6-foot-11 big man who began his career at Florida State and spent the last two seasons at Illinois-Chicago.

~As a team, the Bulldogs shoot just 31.5 percent from 3-point range, but they do have one of the top sharpshooters in the country in Noah Baumann. The 6-foot-6 transfer from USC is shooting 42.3 percent from deep (44 of 104), which would rank among the top 25 nationally, but he is just under the minimum requirement to qualify for the NCAA leaderboard.