How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops vs. Kentucky

Arkansas is back at Bud Walton Arena for a huge game Saturday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...

-- Vegas spread: Arkansas, -2.5 -- O/U: 147.5 -- ESPN BPI: Kentucky has 59.2% chance to win, favored by 2.4 -- Bart Torvik: Kentucky has 52% chance to win, favored by 0.5 (proj. score: 75-74)

~During Eric Musselman's tenure, Arkansas and Kentucky have split a pair of games. The Razorbacks dropped a game at Bud Walton two years ago, the game in which John Calipari was ejected, but then beat the Wildcats at Rupp Arena on a pair of last-second free throws last season.

~Arkansas and Tennessee are currently tied for third place in the SEC at 11-4. They are one game behind second-place Kentucky and two games behind conference leader Auburn. There are three games left in the regular season.

~Through Thursday's games, the Wildcats are No. 3 in the NET rankings, so it will be yet another Quadrant 1 opportunity for the Razorbacks. It is also a Q1 game for Kentucky because Arkansas is at No. 24.

~Arkansas' stout defense (No. 14 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency) is in store for its toughest test yet, as Kentucky owns the No. 3 adjusted offensive efficiency rating on KenPom. The Razorbacks have faced just two top-30 offenses so far: Alabama (No. 12) and Auburn (No. 15). Those two teams averaged just 67 points in regulation and shot 39.7% from the field, including 24.6% from beyond the arc.

~Kentucky is led by arguably the best player in the country, forward Oscar Tshiebwe. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound transfer from West Virginia is averaging 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds, plus adding 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks. No Division I player has averaged 15 and 15 since at least 1992-93.

~The Wildcats' two primary point guards, freshman TyTy Washington (12.4 pts., 4.1 ast.) and Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler (9.6 pts., 7.1 ast.), are questionable for the game because of injuries.

~Another transfer, Kellan Grady from Davidson, has proven to still be a sharp-shooter despite moving up a level in play. He is shooting 43.9 percent on 6.7 attempts from beyond the arc this season. That ranks seventh nationally. He's averaging 12.4 points, as well.

~Thanks in large part to Tshiebwe's efforts, Kentucky leads the country with an average rebounding margin of plus-10.7. They're also 13th nationally with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game.