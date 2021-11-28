How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops vs. Penn

After a few days off, Arkansas returns to the hardwood today. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game...

-- Vegas spread: Arkansas, -18.5 -- O/U: 148.5 -- ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 95.6% chance to win, favored by 21.2 -- Bart Torvik: Arkansas has 93% chance to win, favored by 16.6 (proj. score: 80-64) -- Sagarin: Arkansas has 91% chance to win, O/U 148.03

~Coming off a 16-11 season in 2019-20 and - like the rest of the conference - not playing last season because of the pandemic, Penn was picked to finish fourth in the 8-team Ivy League.

~The Quakers are 3-5 so far this season, with their five losses coming by an average of 18.2 points. That includes a 105-70 loss to Florida State, their only other ranked opponent this year.

~Sophomore guard Jordan Dingle is Penn's best player. He was the 2020 Ivy League Rookie of the Year and now leads the team in scoring at 19.5 ppg. He's also the top distributor, averaging 3.3 assists.

~The only other player averaging double figures for the Quakers is junior guard Jonah Charles. He's contributing 11.3 ppg and doing most of his damage beyond the arc, shooting 39.7 percent (25 of 63) from 3-point range. He's taken just 11 shots inside the arc.

~As a team, Penn relies on the 3 ball. It attempts nearly 26 shots beyond the arc per game and makes close to 10. Despite the high volume, the Quakers are shooting a respectable 37.7 percent.

~Penn is also very turnover prone, ranking 273rd nationally with committing 14.9 turnovers per game.

~From a size perspective, the Quakers play a pair of 6-foot-9 guys regularly (Max Lorca-Lloyd and Nick Spinoso), with a 6-foot-10 guy (Michael Wang) appearing in half of the games and averaging just 11.1 minutes.