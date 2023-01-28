The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-6, 3-5 SEC) will face one of their toughest tests of the season so far in a matchup at the No. 17 Baylor Bears (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) on Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Arkansas will be looking to grab a nice Quadrant 1 win on the road against Baylor, who is 9-2 at home this season. The Hogs have yet to win a true road game this season, but they are looking to build off of back-to-back wins over Ole Miss and LSU during a two-game homestand.

"This is a game that you don’t often get to play," assistant coach Gus Argenal said. "We need to play well on the road. That’s an area that we have to improve. This is no better place to start than doing it at Baylor, which will be a crazy crowd and a great opportunity."

Junior guard Davonte Davis has emerged as a vocal leader for the Razorbacks, and he's also playing at an elite level. Davis has scored at least 16 points in each of his last five outings, and he ranks 19th in offensive rating (104) of SEC players that have been used for at least 20% of their respective team's possessions during conference play.

"His energy throughout the year is continuing to get better and better," Argenal said. "And his work ethic, extra shooting on his own … I’ve walked in here multiple times and the lights are kind of dimmed and he’s in there zoned in, shooting with a graduate assistant or a manager or by himself on the shooting machine. It’s really a credit to him."

While the Bears are one of the best offensive teams in the nation — checking in at No. 2 in adjusted offensive efficiency — Arkansas is not viewing them as a giant.

Forward Makhi Mitchell said the Razorbacks have plenty of confidence entering this one, even after they started 1-5 in conference play.

"The coaches never lost faith," Mitchell said. "They're always sticking with us and finding ways to win. We go back and look at film and clean up all the things we messed up. We're just working at it every day. We never get up. That's one thing about us. We're never going to give up. As a team, as a collective and that's what I like about Arkansas."

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Saturday's game between Arkansas and Baylor: