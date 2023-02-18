The Arkansas Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7 SEC) will be looking to defend its home court on Saturday as they host the Florida Gators (14-12, 7-6) inside Bud Walton Arena.

Eric Musselman's squad is riding a two-game losing streak, dropping a home game against Mississippi State last Saturday and losing to Texas A&M in College Station on Tuesday.

The Gators are coming off a 79-64 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday, but suffered a devastating injury to starting center Colin Castleton, who Florida announced after the game had broken his hand.

Florida guard Will Richard is the Gators leading scorer with Castleton out, averaging 10.3 points per game. Against Ole Miss, he filled the scoring gap nicely, going 5-of-7 from beyond the arc and hauling in five defensive rebounds.

First-year head coach Todd Golden said following the game it showed him a lot that his players were able to step up in the absence of the focal point of their team.

"If you'd asked me before the game, 'Hey, how do you like your chances if Castleton only plays 20 minutes and scores three points?' I'd have said, 'Man, we're going to be in for a tough one,'" Golden said. "So the fact that we won that game by 15 speaks to the depth and the performance of those other guys on the roster."

Nick Smith Jr. returned to the court for Arkansas in Tuesday's loss, but the freshman phenom struggled to get anything going, going scoreless and committing two turnovers in four minutes of action. He did not record any minutes in the second half of the game, when the Razorbacks desperately needed an offensive spark.

"We’re just trying to win a game and keep our season alive," Musselman said after he was asked why Smith did not log any minutes in the second half.

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Saturday's game between Arkansas and Florida: