How to watch to Arkansas-Florida, projected lineups, more
The Arkansas Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7 SEC) will be looking to defend its home court on Saturday as they host the Florida Gators (14-12, 7-6) inside Bud Walton Arena.
Eric Musselman's squad is riding a two-game losing streak, dropping a home game against Mississippi State last Saturday and losing to Texas A&M in College Station on Tuesday.
The Gators are coming off a 79-64 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday, but suffered a devastating injury to starting center Colin Castleton, who Florida announced after the game had broken his hand.
Florida guard Will Richard is the Gators leading scorer with Castleton out, averaging 10.3 points per game. Against Ole Miss, he filled the scoring gap nicely, going 5-of-7 from beyond the arc and hauling in five defensive rebounds.
First-year head coach Todd Golden said following the game it showed him a lot that his players were able to step up in the absence of the focal point of their team.
"If you'd asked me before the game, 'Hey, how do you like your chances if Castleton only plays 20 minutes and scores three points?' I'd have said, 'Man, we're going to be in for a tough one,'" Golden said. "So the fact that we won that game by 15 speaks to the depth and the performance of those other guys on the roster."
Nick Smith Jr. returned to the court for Arkansas in Tuesday's loss, but the freshman phenom struggled to get anything going, going scoreless and committing two turnovers in four minutes of action. He did not record any minutes in the second half of the game, when the Razorbacks desperately needed an offensive spark.
"We’re just trying to win a game and keep our season alive," Musselman said after he was asked why Smith did not log any minutes in the second half.
Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Saturday's game between Arkansas and Florida:
Notes
— Arkansas and Florida have met on 40 previous occasions, all coming since the Razorbacks joined the SEC for the 1991-92 season.
— Arkansas has won two straight versus Florida and lead 9-7 in games played in Fayetteville. The series is tied, 3-3 over the last six, but the Gators own a 26-14 overall advantage in the series including wins in 11 of the last 14.
— The last time Arkansas and Florida matched up, it was an 82-74 win for the Razorbacks in Gainesville, snapping a 14-game losing streak for the Hogs in Gainesville.
— Florida travels to Arkansas coming off a win vs. Ole Miss that saw five players score double figures, but the Gators now must adjust to losing All-SEC big man Colin Castleton, who suffered a broken hand in the game.
— Castleton's injury poses a significant challenge for the Gators as he has led UF in scoring (16.0), rebounding (7.7), blocked shots (78), free throws made (113) and co-led in steals (24, Kyle Lofton).
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Florida Gator (14-12, 7-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7 SEC)
When: Saturday, Feb. 18, 1 p.m. CT
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas – Bud Walton Arena (19,200)
Television: ESPN2 (Kevin Fitzgerald and Jimmy Dykes)
Stream/Online: Watch ESPN
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Gameday Info and How to Listen Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Projected Lineups
Arkansas
#0 - G Anthony Black - Fr., 6'7", 198 lbs.
2022-23 Stats per game: 35.5 min, 13 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.9 steals, 3.2 turnovers, 0.6 blocks, 45.9 fg%, 31.5 3fg%
#1 - G Ricky Council IV - Jr., 6'6", 205 lbs.
2022-23 Stats per game: 35.4 min, 16.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals, 2.3 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 44.8 fg%, 26.8 3fg%
#4 - G Davonte Davis - Jr., 6'4", 185 lbs.
2022-23 Stats per game: 33.1 min, 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 2.2 turnovers, 0.1 blocks, 40.4 fg%, 32.7 fg%
#15 - F Makhi Mitchell - Sr., 6'9", 230 lbs.
2022-23 Stats per game: 20.2 min, 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.9 turnovers, 1.4 blocks, 66.7 fg%, 100.0 3fg%
#22 - F Makhel Mitchell - Sr., 6'10", 240 lbs.
2022-23 Stats per game: 14.6 min, 4.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.7 turnovers, 1.9 blocks, 66.7 fg%
Florida
#0 G Myreon Jones - Sr., 6'3", 177 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 21.0 min, 5.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.7 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 34.1 fg%, 31.3 3fg%
#5 - G Will Richard - Sr., 6'4", 206 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 27.9 min, 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.9 turnovers, 0.6 blocks, 47.7 fg%, 40.4 3fg%
#11 - G Kyle Lofton - Sr., 6'3", 186 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 31.9 min, 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.2 turnovers, 0.1 blocks, 42.8 fg%, 29.4 3fg%
#24 - G Riley Kugel - Fr., 6'5", 207 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 20.3 min, 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.2 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 44.9 fg% 34.6 3fg%
#33 - C Jason Jitoboh - Sr., 6'11”, 300 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 9.1 min, 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.2 steals, 0.5 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 57.9 fg% 33.3 3fg%
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas is an 8.5-point favorite (BetSaracen)
ESPN: Arkansas has 77.9% chance to win
