The 8-seed Arkansas Razorbacks have the opportunity to take down the 1-seed Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Both teams took care of business in the first round, as the Razorbacks defeated 9-seed Illinois, 73-63, and Kansas beat 16-seed Howard, 96-68.

Matching up with 1-seed teams is something Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has become familiar with, as the Razorbacks will be facing a top-seeded team for the third time in three years. The Hogs lost to 1-seed, and eventual nation champions, Baylor in the 2021 Elite Eight and they defeated the overall 1-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs in the 2022 Sweet 16.

"We talked this morning at breakfast," Musselman said Thursday. "We talked about our experiences playing Baylor. We talked about our experiences playing Gonzaga. Some of the things that we did really well, some of the things that maybe we could have improved on against Baylor.

"We talked about the mentality that you need to have going into this particular game. I don't know what -- not good luck to play three number ones in three years. I don't know if that's ever happened before. But if it has happened before it certainly hasn't happened with many programs."

The Jayhawks — who might be without head coach Bill Self for the fifth straight game due to a reported heart catheterization — have what Musselman described as maybe the best starting five in the country. Led by Big 12 Player of the Year Jalen Wilson, Kansas is going to be locked in.

"It's March Madness for a reason," Kansas guard Kevin McCullar said. "Anybody can get beat and everybody is in the tournament for a reason. Really doesn't matter your seed once you get here. You've got to worry about your next matchup and go out there and play."

While the Razorbacks struggled down the stretch in the regular season with three straight losses, and then saw a 1-1 performance in the SEC Tournament, they still have confidence now that it's win or go home, especially after the first round win over Illinois.

"You have to trust in Muss because he obviously knows what he's doing," forward Kamani Johnson said. "Like any great fan base, whenever we're struggling it's like the world is on fire, but that is credit to Muss, what he's done since he's been here. Two back-to-back Elite Eights, and tomorrow would be a big statement for our program. I can't say enough about the coach he's been and a leader for the program."

The winner of Saturday's contest will advance to the Sweet 16 for a matchup with the winner of 4-seed UConn and 5-seed St. Mary's on Thursday or Friday.

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Saturday's game between Arkansas and Kansas: