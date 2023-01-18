No. 25 Arkansas (12-5, 1-4) will hit the road for the fourth time since conference play began with a trip to Columbia, Mo., Saturday to face the Missouri Tigers (13-4, 2-3) for the second time this month.

The Razorbacks will be looking to end a three-game losing streak, all of which they lost by double-digits. Missouri is on a two-game losing streak itself, both defeats coming on the road at Texas A&M and Florida.

With a highly-touted roster and back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, head coach Eric Musselman and the Hogs seem to have a target on their backs each week.

"We have six freshman that obviously have not experienced college basketball, and some other guys that probably haven’t played in these type of atmospheres," Musselman said. "Then you add in the fact that the team has had success the last two years, then you add in the fact that every day that this team has been together they’ve been ranked. So there is a little bit of an excitement when Arkansas plays on the road right now."

The Hogs and Tigers met on Jan. 4 inside Bud Walton Arena, and Arkansas erased a 17-point first half deficit to emerge victorious, 74-68. Wednesday's matchup presents a whole new challenge for two teams that have both struggled lately.

"How the game unfolds, we don’t know," Musselman said. "Every game has its own themes and we have a Plan A, Plan B, Plan C on how things could go, but you’ve got to read the game and make adjustments as they happen."

After a crushing loss at Vanderbilt on Saturday, Musselman said his team practiced hard and with focus on Monday. Though his team is full of talent, it is still trying to piece things together.

"You've just got to try to coach your team, every possession, in practice, and every minute," Musselman said. "You've got to continue to tinker. I mean, you can't keep doing the same thing as a player or as a coaching staff. I think that's been something that's been very successful in the past is continuing to try to figure out who we are."

The Tigers boast a 10-1 home record this season, while the Hogs are 0-3 on the road, all three losses coming in SEC play.

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Wednesday's game between Arkansas and Missouri: