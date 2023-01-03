Before they head to college to continue their athletics careers later this year, some of Arkansas' signees and targets in the class of 2023 will play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida. The game features over 100 of the country's best athletes, who train throughout the week in preparation for the game. The players are split into two teams, Team Phantom and Team Speed.

Notes

Arkansas has two signees playing in Tuesday's game in tight end Luke Hasz and running back Isaiah Augustave. Both will be playing for Team Phantom. Another former Arkansas target, Avery Johnson of Maize, Kansas, will be the quarterback on that team. He committed to and signed with Kansas State this year. Two uncommitted recruits that Arkansas is targeting will be on the other sideline. Andrew and Michael Harris, a set of twin linebackers from Altamonte Springs, Florida, will also play in the game for Team Speed. The pair were committed to new defensive coordinator Travis Williams while he was at Central Florida, but they have since decommitted.

How to Watch/Listen

What: Under Armour All-America Game When: Tuesday, January 3, at 4 p.m. CT Where: Orlando, Florida - Camping World Stadium Television: ESPN Stream/Online: Watch ESPN

Arkansas signees to watch for

Luke Hasz, who signed his letter of intent to Arkansas on the first day of the Early Signing Period, will be playing for Team Phantom. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Oklahoma native is rated a 5.8 four-star player in the class of 2023. He chose Arkansas over Oklahoma, Alabama and others. Hasz will be enrolling early and joining the Razorbacks in January. Isaiah Augustave, who also signed with Arkansas in the first day of the Early Signing Period, will join Hasz on Team Phantom. The Naples, Florida, native was a 5.7 three-star player who committed to Arkansas on June 7. Augustave will not be enrolling early and will join the Hogs after the spring semester.

