Following a hard-fought 76-73 win over Auburn in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday, the 10-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks will set their sights on the No. 18 and 2-seeded Texas A&M Aggies for a matchup in the quarterfinals Friday.

The win over the Tigers was much-needed for an Arkansas team that finished the regular season with three straight losses. Those games have been thrown out the window and all that matters is the "new season" the Hogs are now in.

"We're 1-0 right now," freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. said on the SEC Network after the game. "Whatever we did in the regular season doesn't matter."

Smith hit a mid-range jumper with 16 seconds to play to put Arkansas back in front of Auburn and it didn't look back. The five-star freshman now has eight games under his belt since returning from injury — one of which was a scoreless performance against A&M — and he's really starting to show why he's a projected lottery pick.

"Nick read the defense well, was really aggressive, as well," head coach Eric Musselman said. "He wanted the ball in his hands. I thought our guys did a good job of finding him and not rushing a shot. We rushed a shot about a minute and a half before that. For a freshman to make that shot in an SEC Tournament game, that's a big shot."

Arkansas got the best of Texas A&M with an 81-70 home victory on Jan. 31, but a tough showing offensively in the second half led to a 62-56 loss at the Aggies on Feb. 15.

Texas A&M won eight of its last nine games — including a 67-61 win over No. 2 Alabama last Saturday — and it is as hot as any team in the country right now. Arkansas worked the blueprint of beating the Aggies once, but it will be a tough task to do it again Friday.

"They're physical," Musselman said. "Their up-front guys, (Henry) Coleman and (Julius) Marble, rebound the basketball. They score points in the paint. Obviously they have two-star players in Wade Taylor and (Tyrece) Radford. Those guys, I actually love watching 'em play.

"Radford has incredible toughness. In my opinion might be as versatile as any player in the league because he can guard one through five basically, for sure one through four. Then (Dexter) Dennis, he's a really great complementary guy to the up-front physicality of Marble-Coleman and then the backcourt of Taylor and Radford."

With a win over Texas A&M, the Razorbacks would advance to the semifinal round to play the winner of 6-seed Vanderbilt and 3-seed Kentucky. A loss would send them back home to Fayetteville to wait and see what seed they will be in the NCAA Tournament.

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Friday's game between Arkansas and Texas A&M: