No. 15 Arkansas will hit the road for the third time since conference play began with a trip to Nashville, Tenn., Saturday to face the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium.

Both teams have dropped their past two games to ranked teams. Arkansas lost to No. 21 Auburn last Saturday and No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday, while the Commodores fell at No. 20 Missouri last Saturday and at No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks have struggled to score since SEC play started, while the Commodores are scoring above their season average in conference play so far. While Arkansas is the favorite for Saturday's matchup on paper, the SEC is a grind no matter who you're playing.

Following Wednesday's 84-69 loss to the Crimson Tide that put the Hogs at 1-3 in conference play, head coach Eric Musselman said his team has a long way to go.

"How we claw out of this is… We have a much more uphill battle than we did the last two years, I know that for sure," Musselman said. "Much, much more uphill battle. There’s no doubt about it."

Arkansas did go with a new starting lineup against Alabama by throwing Rhode Island transfer Makhel Mitchell in the starting five and bringing Ricky Council IV off the bench. Though the Hogs lost by 15, the change in the starters was something that seemed to work.

"I thought it worked out well," Musselman said. "They (had) a really big front line, so that was a little bit of the reason. What we’ll do at Vanderbilt I have no idea right now. I mean, there’s a lot of stuff that I’m still trying to solve and search, if there’s something there, to try to figure out. We’re trying."

The Commodores boast a 6-3 home record this season, while the Hogs are 0-2 on the road, both losses coming at LSU and at Auburn. Saturday's game marks the start of a two-game road stretch for the Razorbacks, who will travel to Columbia, Mo., to take on Missouri next Wednesday.

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Saturday's game between Arkansas and Vanderbilt: