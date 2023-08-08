Arkansas redshirt senior safety Hudson Clark has put on weight and feels much better fit for a starting safety role this fall.

In four seasons at Arkansas, Clark has accumulated 136 tackles, six tackles for loss and four interceptions. He was named First Team All-SEC by USA Today for his efforts last season.

Still, there are areas that Clark can improve on to become a more well-rounded defender, something he and secondary coach Deron Wilson commented on Monday morning.

"Hudson is playing stronger," Wilson said. "He has gained weight and corrected some technique errors within tackling. He has gotten better with angles to the ball. We always talk about near foot and near shoulder. He has gotten a lot better with that."

A lack of size likely contributed to Clark's inability to make consistent tackles in the field as a safety. After gaining roughly 12 pounds in the offseason to increase his weight to 188 pounds, Clark says he feels a difference.

"I feel like there’s a difference when I’m coming down and fending off blocks or making tackles," Clark said. "We haven’t gone to the ground yet, but I can kind of feel a difference when I’m thudding the running backs and receivers."

After playing the cornerback position for most of his time with the Razorbacks, Clark saw his first significant action at the safety position last season against Mississippi State. In that game, he made eight tackles and broke up three passes.

Clark followed that up with a monster performance at BYU. He totaled a career-best 11 tackles along with an interception and that earned him SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

With a full offseason under his belt at the safety position, Clark should feel more comfortable in his role.

"I feel good," Clark said. "The more and more I play it, the more comfortable I get. I think going against our offense, getting more competitive reps, I think that’s been good for me. I think having an idea of being at the position before the season really helped me get to my goals.

"I’m still trying to keep my weight up. It’s kind of hard during fall camp. But I think the strength coaches really helped me. They created this thing called breakfast club and we got to go to the Jones Center every day for those guys on it. We got to go eat and they make sure we’re eating good. I think that’s really helped me kind of to just achieve my goals."

Arkansas brought in an entirely new defensive staff during the offseason, and with that comes a new scheme with defensive coordinator Travis Williams. This is something Clark will have to adjust to, as he won't be playing in former defensive coordinator Barry Odom's drop-eight coverage anymore.

"I don't think we're going to be dropping seven or eight a lot," Clark said. "(Williams is) going to bring intensity to every meeting or practice on the field. I think scheme-wise, he's going to do the exact same thing. For us, it's harder covering, but it's easier because we're covering shorter. So, the line can get there with four. We trust them with all our hearts, so whatever he brings - four, five, six or even seven - we're going to be ready for it."

Arkansas has 21 practices remaining in fall camp ahead of the season opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.