I revealed my game-by-game predictions for Arkansas’ 2018 season throughout the summer, but here they are in one place for easy reference.

Sept. 1 – vs. Eastern Illinois – W, 41-10

Sept. 8 – at Colorado State – W, 35-30

Sept. 15 – vs. North Texas – W, 42-21

Sept. 22 – at Auburn – L, 38-17

Sept. 29 – vs. Texas A&M – L, 35-31

Oct. 6 – vs. Alabama – L, 45-17

Oct. 13 – vs. Ole Miss – W, 35-31

Oct. 20 – vs. Tulsa – W, 38-10

Oct. 27 – vs. Vanderbilt – W, 23-16

Nov. 10 – vs. LSU – L, 21-17

Nov. 17 – at Mississippi State – L, 28-24

Nov. 23 – at Missouri – L, 21-17

Those score predictions would mean Arkansas averages 28.1 points per game during the regular season, which would be down slightly from last year’s average of 28.8 points. That would make sense considering my belief that the offensive transition from one system to the other will take time.

On the flip side, those score predictions would mean Arkansas gives up an average of 25.5 points per game. That would be a dramatic improvement from last season, when the Razorbacks allowed a school-record 36.2 points per game. It would still be middle-of-the-pack in the SEC, though, ranking seventh against last year’s numbers.

The Trough’s Confidence Levels

Throughout the summer, HawgBeat asked its subscribers how confident they were that Arkansas would win each game on a scale from 1-10. We did so using polls on The Trough. Here is the average response for each game: